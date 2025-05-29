Superman 2025 Movie Breaks From DC Comics With New Mr. Terrific Tech

Fans just got their clearest look yet at Mr. Terrific’s signature ride in James Gunn’s Superman, and it didn’t come from the trailers. McFarlane Toys officially unveiled the T-Craft, a high-tech aircraft tied to Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific. The vehicle appears in the company’s new Superman collectible wave as a “Collect to Build” bonus and offers our first proper look at the character’s personal tech.

While the T-Craft technically showed up in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot during the Superman trailer, this toy drop confirms the full design for the first time. This is especially significant because Terrific's T-Craft is not from DC comics but was invented for James Gunn's Superman movie.

What Is the T-Craft in Superman?

McFarlane Toys

Mr. Terrific, aka Michael Holt, is famously known for one thing: his T-Spheres. These floating, mind-linked drones are a Swiss army knife of tech. They allow for stealth, combat, surveillance, communication, hacking, and even flight. He doesn’t usually need a ride.

In fact, Holt regularly uses the T-Spheres instead of traditional transportation. In the New 52 run, he’s seen flying through cities and even into space, powered entirely by these compact machines.

It’s a bold move for James Gunn to give the character a full-on aircraft, but it tracks with the filmmaker’s goal of expanding the DC Universe with fresh, cinematic worldbuilding (read more about Metamorpo's design change).

The McFarlane T-Craft toy appears to be built in the image of Holt’s T-Spheres: rounded, sleek, and minimalist. But it’s wider and more open, shaped like a small hovercraft than a drone. The vehicle is equipped with visible thrusters, a forward-facing canopy, and what looks like combat functionality, though that part remains unconfirmed. While viewers shouldn't expect the T-Craft to be a major set piece in Superman, it could make for a slick entrance or quick aerial sequence during Mr. Terrific’s arrival. Fans will find out when Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

Why the T-Craft Signals Bigger Plans for Mr. Terrific

Warner Bros.

Mr. Terrific is one of DC’s most brilliant minds — an inventor, Olympic-level athlete, and skilled martial artist. However, he’s rarely gotten the spotlight outside of comics and animated appearances. With Superman serving as the launchpad for James Gunn’s rebooted DCU, it looks like Gathegi’s take on Holt will be a more well-rounded version of the character, as someone grounded in science, yes, but with tools that pop on-screen.

Introducing the T-Craft gives Holt a signature vehicle and shows that Gunn isn’t afraid to expand a character’s mythos in the transition to film. Whether it’s a stealth ship, a tactical one-man flier, or just a cool set dressing for an intro scene, the T-Craft already gives Mr. Terrific more live-action identity than most supporting heroes get.

Right now, audiences don’t know how large Mr. Terrific’s role will be in Superman beyond the brief appearances in the trailers, but the inclusion of his personal tech hints that he’s more than a background character. And if the DCU takes off, this could be the beginning of something larger for Holt.