DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn set the Superman movie's place on the upcoming DCU timeline into stone.

James Gunn has nearly a dozen projects confirmed for his new DCU timeline, with Superman marking the first big-screen movie in his new franchise. Interestingly, it will be the second project released chronologically, as his animated Creature Commandos series will make its way to Max this December.

Also of note is that Superman will seemingly avoid the classic origin story seen in past Man of Steel outings. This will allow David Corenswet's hero to jump into action, already living his dual life as journalist Clark Kent and his crime-fighting alter-ego.

Superman Movie's Place on DCU Timeline Confirmed

Taking to Threads, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn debunked a rumor about a specific plot point in the new DCU while confirming the Superman movie's place on the timeline.

The rumor teased that 2024's Creature Commandos would include a younger version of Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, who is confirmed to appear in Superman.

When asked by a fan if this was true, Gunn put the rumor to rest. He noted that the show will include "plenty of fun appearances," not including Luthor, before teasing that Creature Commandos takes place "only months before Superman:"

"It’s not true. Plenty of fun appearances in 'Creature Commandos' but no Lex, young or otherwise. And 'CC' happens only months before 'Superman.'"

This marks the latest rumor from the DCU that Gunn has debunked — something he became well-known for as far back as his days working with Marvel Studios.

While fans already knew that James Gunn's franchise would mesh animation, live-action, and video games all into one timeline, this news is particularly exciting from one angle. His comments show that interconnectivity will be seen immediately within the DCU's first two entries.

With only months between Creature Commandos and Superman in the timeline, there is plenty of potential for the two to influence one another story-wise.

The two are already lined up to play into one another, as exclusive photos and videos from the Superman set confirmed Frank Grillo's inclusion in the cast as Rick Flag Sr. This will come shortly after his animated debut in Creature Commandos. However, details on his roles in both projects are being kept under wraps.

Gunn also confirmed that his Superman is being introduced into a world already littered with heroes, which will surely be addressed in Creature Commandos. Even with minimal details about both projects, the excitement for them being so profoundly connected is palpable.

Many hope this will only be the first of countless interconnected plot points through the rest of the DCU as the franchise is developed further.

Creature Commandos begins streaming on Max on Thursday, December 5. Superman then flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.