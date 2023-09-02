Adam Sandler's New Movie Makes History on Rotten Tomatoes

Adam Sandler's latest Netflix movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah made history for the actor on Rotten Tomatoes.

After years of financially successful, but critically middling projects under his belt, Sandler has been on a hot streak as of late.

The actor appeared in the heartwarming sports drama Hustle in 2022 and was even in awards contention for his work in the Safdie Brothers' gripping thriller, Uncut Gems.

But his latest movie is a little different, as it is a family affair for Sandler, starring the actor (who also has a producer credit on the film), as well as his two daughters Sadie and Sunny.

Adam Sandler Breaks His Rotten Tomatoes Record

Netflix

Netflix's coming-of-age comedy, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah has broken a record amongst Adam Sandler's filmography, becoming the highest-rated film starring the actor on Rotten Tomatoes.

You Are So Not Invited currently sits at 96% on the review aggregation platform, breaking the previous mark for a Sandler movie set by last year's Hustle (93%).

The film is getting showered with praise, with most reviews calling out the title's "big heart" and "winning [breakout] performance" from Sunny Sandler (the eldest daughter of Adam Sandler).

Technically Sandler does have one project that has hit a higher watermark than his latest film, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special; however, he appeared in that as himself, and it was a comedy special and not a movie.

This marks the fourth time a Sandler film has broken 90% on the platform, having done it three times prior with Hustle, The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), and Uncut Gems. His next highest Tomatometer score comes at 79% with Paul Thomas Anderson's Punch Drunk Love.

Sandler's top ten projects on Rotten Tomatoes and their scores can be seen below:

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah - 96% Hustle - 93% The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) - 92% Uncut Gems - 91% Punch-Drunk Love - 79% The Wedding Singer - 72% Funny People - 69% Reign Over Me - 64% Happy Gilmore - 62% Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - 62%

The Adam Sandler Finally Wins a Few

After more than thirty years in Hollywood, Adam Sandler has entered a new era it seems, hitting a level of quality with his film never yet seen before, and - at least this time around - he did it with his family in tow.

What is most exciting is that this move into more critically acclaimed fare has not alienated the actor's longtime fans.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was the second most streamed title across streaming platforms in its opening weekend (per Whip Media), only losing out to the streaming debut of Warner Bros.'s The Flash.

Also looking ahead, there is a good chance Sandler keeps this positive momentum going. The actor already has several exciting projects lined up for the future.

Yes, the next time fans see him will be as a talking Iguana in Netflix's upcoming animated comedy Leo. But he also has another collaboration with director Josh Safdie on the books, who helped to helm one of Sandler's most celebrated roles in recent memory in 2019's Uncut Gems.

For a star that frequently sees Rotten Tomatoes scores 25% or lower, it is exciting to see him get a critical win here or there.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is not streaming on Netflix worldwide.