Will Leo 2 Happen? Adam Sandler Addresses Sequel Prospects

Adam Sandler shared his idea for a possible sequel to Leo that could revolve around one of his songs from his 1993 comedy album.

Leo is Sandler's latest animated entry on Netflix that follows a lizard who helps fifth-grade students overcome their issues by giving them worthwhile advice.

Anchored by a star-studded cast, Leo had a successful debut on the streaming service, earning a strong 75% critic score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Adam Sandler Jokingly Teases Leo 2

In an interview with Scary Mommy, Leo star Adam Sandler addressed the possibility of Leo 2.

When asked if there's a chance that a version of Sandler's "Lunch Lady Land" will be included in a sequel, the veteran comedian hilariously pointed out that it "would make total sense," jokingly noting that the next film should revolve around the hit song from his comedy album:

"Well, that would make total sense. I feel we should build the next movie all around “Lunch Lady Land.” I’m with you … I had the Lunch Lady in Billy Madison, though — she was talking about Sloppy Joe’s a little bit. But you’re right, 'Leo 2,' if that ever happened, we could definitely have the hair net in there."

For those unaware, "Lunch Lady Land" is one of Sandler's beloved tracks from his comedy album They're All Gonna Laugh at You! from 1993. It paid tribute to the school cafeteria workers and their daily routine.

At this point, it remains to be seen if Leo 2 will happen. In fact, Sandler is set to have a busy 2024 as he has multiple projects on the docket.

The comedian is set to star in Netflix's Spaceman, a movie based on the 2017 novel, Spaceman of Bohemia.

Sandler is also set to reunite with Josh and Benny Safdie after their stellar work in 2019's Uncut Gems.

In an interview with Collider in November 2023, Sandler said that he isn't sure when work for said project will resume, pointing out that the initial timeframe they'd planned for filming already slipped due to the end of the MLB season since "a lot of it was gonna be shot during live baseball:"

"We're not sure right now. We kind of missed the opportunity of baseball season because of the strike. A lot of it was gonna be shot during live baseball. So it's gonna take a minute. We're figuring it all out right now. I'm not sure when it's gonna happen."

What Could Happen in Leo 2?

Despite the fact that the comedian is clearly joking, Adam Sandler's latest comments about Leo 2 are still considered promising since he didn't discount the possibility.

Leo ended with the titular lizard reuniting with the students after Ms. Malkin left him in the animal sanctuary for being jealous over helping his class overcome their issues.

It was also revealed in the end that Leo and his best friend Squirtle had been assigned to be the class pets of the kindergarten students instead of the fifth-graders.

The movie's ending offered multiple storytelling opportunities to explore in a possible sequel.

It's possible that a time jump could take place and allow viewers to see where Leo and Squirtle's journey is at. A potential reunion where the first movie's main cast returns to spend time with Leo could also be a compelling storyline to explore.

Whatever the case, it's clear that Leo is still giving his best in trying to be a good friend to current and future students.

Leo is now streaming on Netflix.