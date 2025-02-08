Is 'Buds' Netflix Series with Adam Sandler & Jim Carrey Real? Here Are the Actors' Upcoming Projects

Find out the full details and validity of Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler's viral poster of Buds, a new series headed to Netflix.

Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey are two of the most beloved comedic actors of their generation, each known for their unique style and iconic films.

Despite their decades-long careers, the two have never starred in a movie or TV show together, much to the surprise of fans. However, that may be changing soon, as recent speculation suggests they could finally team up for an upcoming project.

Is The Buds Netflix Series Real?

Buds

A viral poster circulating on Facebook has excited fans with the announcement of Buds, a new Netflix comedy series starring Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey.

The supposed show would feature the two legendary comedians as lifelong friends who open a cannabis shop in New York City, tackling regulations, eccentric customers, and hilarious misadventures along the way.

With a June 2025 release date and a promise of "10 episodes of pure, uncut comedy," the post has generated major buzz online:

"Coming to Netflix in June 2025, it's BUDS - the comedy series where Jim Carrey as Jim Harris and Adam Sandler as Adam Klein, two lifelong buds, turn their dreams into green reality by opening The Giggle Garden in the heart of NYC. Follow these two as they navigate the wild, wacky world of legal green, dealing with city life's unique challenges, from battling regulations to outsmarting rivals, all while keeping the laughs coming. It's 10 episodes of pure, uncut comedy - don't miss it, only on Netflix."

However, despite how convincing the poster looks, Buds is completely fake: Netflix has made no such announcement, and the image appears to be AI-generated.

Adam Sandler & Jim Carrey Upcoming Projects

It's a shame that Adam Sandler and Jim Carrey have never collaborated on a film or series, especially given their legendary comedic talents.

However, both actors have busy schedules ahead, with Sandler juggling multiple Netflix projects while Carrey remains more selective.

Sandler is set to star in Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to his 1996 hit, releasing in the summer of 2025, and Jay Kelly, a coming-of-age drama directed by Noah Baumbach.

In addition to Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2, he is joined by original cast members Julie Bowen (Virginia Venit), Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin), and Ben Stiller (Hal L.).

The sequel also features Allen Covert, Dennis Dugan, and Jake Hoffman as Happy's new caddy. Exciting new additions include rapper Eminem, NFL star Travis Kelce, and professional golfer Keegan Bradley.

Hollywood talents like Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, and Kid Cudi are also set to appear. Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Bad Bunny add to the mix, bringing their star power from wrestling and music.

Additionally, Sandler is once again teaming up with Josh Safdie for an upcoming untitled Netflix comedy special.

The project is confirmed to be still moving forward after delays caused by last year's strikes, with filming potentially beginning in the next few months.

Set in the 1990s world of sports memorabilia, the movie is set to follow a retired baseball pitcher (Ben Affleck) attempting a comeback while a sports agent (Sandler) tries to capitalize on his success.

Meanwhile, Carrey's only confirmed project is Sonic the Hedgehog 4 (with a sweet new logo), though his return as Dr. Robotnik may depend on the right story and direction.

While fans continue to hope for a future collaboration between the two comedy icons, their upcoming projects ensure plenty of entertainment in the meantime.

Happy Gilmore 2 will begin streaming on Netflix in 2025.