Footage from a live-action Flintstones movie featuring comedy star Adam Sandler has surfaced online, sparking fan speculation about the film's legitimacy.

Is the Alleged 2025 Live-Action Flintstones Real or Fake?

Flintstones

A newly released trailer by the YouTube channel Multiverse a.i shows a new look at a 2025 'concept' Flintstones live-action film starring Adam Sandler as Fred Flintstone.

Scarlett Johansson as Wilma, Jonah Hill as Barney, Zooey Deschanel as Betty, J.K. Simmons as Mr. Slate, Catherine O'Hara as Pearl, Will Ferrell as Joe Rockhead, Steve Carell as Sam Slagheap, Jim Parsons as The Great Gazoo round out the cast.

The trailer reimagines the iconic Stone Age characters in a modernized version of Bedrock while retaining the charm of the original series.

However, the video description emphasizes that the project is purely for entertainment and encourages fans to share their dream castings for future AI-generated trailers.

This means that the new Flintstones live-action movie trailer is 100% fake, with no evidence pointing to this cast being a part of this project. In general, it's unclear if a Flintstones remake will be produced anytime in the near future.

Will A Live-Action Flintstones Ever Release?

Adam Sandler continues to expand his already diverse portfolio, with several exciting projects in the works, but none are the Flintstones. It was also recently debunked that Sandler would appear in The Simpsons movie.

The comedy star, currently in a long-standing partnership with Netflix, is set to collaborate with director Noah Baumbach on an upcoming film for the streaming platform (via Variety). The yet-untitled project has generated buzz due to their previous collaboration on The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).

Sandler also remains a central figure in the comedy world, preparing to release a new Netflix comedy special that promises his signature blend of humor and musical performances (via Variety).

In addition to his Netflix ventures, Sandler is confirmed to star in a baseball film directed by Josh Safdie (via World Of Reel), marking their next team-up after the success of Uncut Gems.

While his live-action roles dominate the spotlight, Sandler could also soon be linked to the Flintstones universe. According to Deadline, an animated Flintstones film is currently in development at Warner Bros., with Bill Damaschke overseeing the project.

Though Sandler is not attached to the film, his involvement in similar nostalgic projects makes fans wonder if he could eventually lend his talents to this iconic Stone Age world.