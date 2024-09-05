Is a Bedtime Stories 2 With Adam Sandler Releasing Soon? Sequel Speculation Explained

A viral piece of what looks to be online movie marketing is ramping up speculation about Adam Sandler starring in Bedtime Stories 2, a sequel to the original 2008 film.

Speculation on Adam Sandler's Bedtime Stories 2 Explained

A viral post on Facebook showed what appears to be a poster for Bedtime Stories 2 with Adam Sandler coming back to his role as Skeeter Bronson from the original movie.

The poster highlighted Sandler sitting in bed with two children and a book open in his hands. Standing in the backdrop, fantastical characters take the spotlight behind him with a massive castle seen in the distance.

Facebook

Fans noticed the poster seems to be made by artificial intelligence, which is exactly the case, as Sandler and the rest of the characters look computer-generated.

Important to note is that there have been no discussions about Bedtime Stories 2 being made, meaning the movie is not in development.

What Is Next for Adam Sandler?

While Adam Sandler's Bedtime Stories 2 is nothing more than a fairy tale for now, the actor is busy with plenty of other work.

Currently, he is back in front of the camera working on a sequel to the hit 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore, for which extras were recently hired before shooting started. He will reunite with original star Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin), and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is also slated for a role in the film.

Sandler is also slated to star in an untitled Netflix movie with director/writer Noah Baumbach which he will do alongside George Clooney, as reported by Variety.

A later Variety update notes that he will team up with director Josh Safdie for a new comedy special on Netflix, his second one after 2018's 100% Fresh.

Safdie and Sandler will team up for another film at a later date, focusing on a retired baseball pitcher who teams up with a sports memorabilia agent (played by Sandler) to return to glory together.

Sandler will reportedly team up with Ben Affleck and Megan Thee Stallion in the cast as well, as reported by World of Reel.

Bedtime Stories is streaming on Hulu and Disney+.