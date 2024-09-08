Is Billy Madison 2 Releasing Soon? Adam Sandler Sequel Speculation Explained

Nearly 30 years after Adam Sandler hit theaters with Billy Madison, speculation surrounding the release of a possible Billy Madison 2 is heating up.

Billy Madison 2 Posters Spark Release Speculation

A pair of posters are going viral online teasing a possible release of Billy Madison 2, a sequel to Adam Sandler's hit 1995 comedy Billy Madison.

Listed as a Netflix original movie, one poster shows Sandler's Billy Madison wearing a multi-colored collared shirt and a red-and-black tie in the middle of a massive classroom full of kids.

Facebook

Another poster shows Sandler with a crazed look on his face and a wild haircut wearing a white cardigan, a red Hawaiian shirt, and a red tie in a similar classroom filled with kids from an older demographic.

Facebook

Fans looking at these images can clearly decipher that they were made using artificial intelligence (AI), particularly since some of the animation on the faces in the background is incomplete and sloppy. As it stands, there are no confirmed plans for development on Billy Madison 2.

Is There a Billy Madison 2?

Multiple rumors from unreliable sources have teased development for Billy Madison 2 over the last decade, but none of them have proven to be true.

Sandler himself also spoke to Screen Rant about the chances of a sequel happening in 2015. He admitted then that he did not think about making a second movie but teased the idea of "going back to school...for Billy" being fun should an idea ever come up:

"I don't think about it, but those two [films] - I loved doing them. They're big ideas. Going back to school was fun for Billy, and then Happy Gilmore playing golf - there's something there. I don't know. We'll see. I doubt it, though."

That being said, Sandler is not against making sequels to his past movies, as extras were just cast for Happy Gilmore 2 in late August. He'll be busy filming that sequel until the end of 2024.

Considering his schedule, there would be almost no chance of Billy Madison 2 releasing until sometime in late 2025 or early 2026 if it were officially given the green light. For now, fans will have to wait for more information on what Sandler and his team want to do with that story.

Billy Madison is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.