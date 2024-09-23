A viral Facebook post and YouTube video have led fans to believe that Grown Ups 3 is in the works, with Adam Sandler and the rest of the ensemble cast returning as well.

Grown Ups 3 Movie Concept Trailer Imagines Adam Sandler & Cast In Sequel

On Facebook, a post from a movie-centric account went viral claiming that Grown Ups 3 is in development and will be released in 2025.

The post also mentioned that Adam Sandler and Kevin James would return to star in the third movie, while also including a link to an external website that had a YouTube video embedded, which claimed to be a teaser for Grown Ups 3.

A thumbnail-style picture of Sandler, James, and Chris Rock was included at the bottom of the Facebook post which also had the Grown Ups 3 title at the bottom, trying to further convince readers that an upcoming sequel is in the works.

However, there is no truth to those claims, as there has not been any official announcement from Sandler, Columbia Pictures, or Happy Madison Productions that Grown Ups 3 is currently being planned.

It is also important to note that the linked YouTube video contains full plot details for Grown Ups 3, which are obviously fake considering the movie is not currently in development and that the plot/script was not written by an official writer.

This is not the first time that marketing for a fake Adam Sandler film has made its rounds online, as a Facebook post about Bedtime Stories 2 similarly went viral despite that film not being in the works either.

Yet another Sandler flick received the same treatment, with social media accounts claiming Billy Madison 2 was in the works despite it not ever being confirmed.

Will There Be a Grown Ups 3?

Just because Grown Ups 3 is not currently in the works does not mean that the film will never happen. Some actors have stated that they would like to return to the franchise, and Adam Sandler has been a part of plenty of sequels in the past.

For example, Maria Bello, who plays Sally, the wife of Kevin James' Eric in Grown Ups, stated in an interview with Flickering Myth that "[she's] heard it might happen," and that "[she hopes] so because, boy, it's fun to work with those guys:"

"People have talked about it and we’ve heard it might happen. But I don’t know if there is a script, I don’t know what there is. But I hope so because, boy, it’s fun to work with those guys."

It is also important to mention that comedian and TV writer Tom Scharpling wrote an unofficial script for Grown Ups 3 for his own enjoyment in 2019.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, he admitted that it was "the best thing [he] will ever do in [his life]," and gave fans the opportunity to read it.

That script did give fuel to rumors suggesting that Grown Ups 3 was in the works, and was the basis for the YouTube video that claimed to be a teaser for the upcoming movie.

However, at least as of writing, it is not being used as an official script for the movie as the title is not in development.

There is a good chance that Grown Ups 3 will one day be announced and will then be released. As mentioned, Sandler has worked on sequels in the past such as Grown Ups 2, Murder Mystery 2, and the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

However, his biggest sequel, which is still in production and will be released in the near future, is Happy Gilmore 2, which is currently in production and even gave fans the opportunity to be extras.

It is important to note, though, that, if Grown Ups 3 were to be announced, it would likely be further in the future, as Sandler was confirmed to be working on other projects aside from Happy Gilmore 2.

For example, he will team up with George Clooney for Noah Baumbach's upcoming Netflix movie, which is currently untitled.

He was also confirmed to be teaming up with Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems) for a Netflix film that will follow a retired baseball pitcher-turned-sports memorabilia collector.

Safdie and Sandler will team up yet again in the future when they create a Netflix comedy special, which will mark the second of those specials to be released between the duo (100% Fresh).

It is also worth noting that Sandler and the rest of the cast may not want to film Grown Ups 3 at this time or anytime in the near future due to the tragic passing of Cameron Boyce, who played Sandler's on-screen son in the first two films.

Sandler and Boyce's close relationship was well documented, and making another film without Boyce would likely be extremely tough for Sandler and the rest of the cast.

Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 are available to stream on Max.