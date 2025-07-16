Grown Ups 3 Movie Gets Teased by Kevin James: 'Something's Happening' (Exclusive)

Grown Ups 3 potentially gained new life following an exciting update from star Kevin James. The original two comedies, released in 2010 and 2013, gained a massive following thanks to James' efforts alongside comedy legends David Spade, Adam Sandler, and Chris Rock. However, with more than a decade having passed since the last entry, the chances of seeing a new Grown Ups film come to theaters have felt slim.

Kevin James shared that conversations have occurred over Grown Ups 3 potentially being developed. While the first two films pushed through awful critics' reviews (10% and 8% on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively), fans gravitated toward the cast's brand of humor and wild antics.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct while promoting his new movie, Guns Up, Kevin James told us that "there have been" recent conversations amongst the studio (Sony-owned Columbia Pictures) regarding a Grown Ups 3. While he could not give any concrete details, he finished by saying, "I think it's happening—something's happening:"

The Direct: "Fans are still hoping one day to see a 'Grown Ups 3.' Can we keep hope alive? Have there been any recent conversations?" Kevin James: "I think there have been. And I think, yeah, I think you can keep hope alive. I can say that. I would keep a lot of hope alive. And I think it's happening—something's happening. I can say that."

Prior to James' quotes, Grown Ups 3 was largely brought up as a pipe dream in fan discussions, as viewers shared their hope to see the franchise continue years after its last entry. Both James and his castmates have expressed their hope to add more to the story in the years since Grown Ups 2's release, but updates have been few and far between.

2010's Grown Ups centers on five middle-aged friends at different stages of their lives who used to play for the same basketball team. They reunite after their coach dies and rekindle their friendship. Three years later, in Grown Ups 2, the titular quintet lives in the same town and goes on a new journey, highlighted by the challenges of raising children and dealing with old enemies. Both films are now streaming on Netflix.

When Could Grown Ups 3 Happen?

Grown Ups 3 has been a hot topic amongst fans and cast members for years, as many hope to see this franchise continue into new stories. TV writer/comedian Tom Scharpling even wrote his own full script for the movie, posting it on X in 2019 and calling it "the best thing [he] will ever do in [his life]."

The big question now is what the main cast's schedules look like moving forward and when filming could begin for Grown Ups 3's eventual release in theaters. At the very least, even if filming started soon, it likely would not come to theaters until late 2026 or early 2027 at the earliest.

Currently, Adam Sandler is busy promoting his latest legacy sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, which is less than a month away from debuting on Netflix. He also has a Netflix movie planned with George Clooney and Noah Baumbach, and he will reunite with Uncut Gems collaborator Josh Safdie for another Netflix film diving into the world of sports memorabilia.

Grown Ups 3 would also be the first movie without Sandler's on-screen son, Cameron Boyce, who tragically passed away in 2019 at only 20 years old.

While plot details and production still have to be nailed down, the prospect of Grown Ups 3 happening would certainly bring plenty of excitement for fans.