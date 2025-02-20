Is 'The Odd Trio' Movie with Tom Hanks & Jim Carrey Real? Here Are the Actors' Upcoming Projects

A popular poster starring Jim Carrey, Tom Hanks, and Adam Sandler in The Odd Trio has fans asking questions.

Despite the three stars being household names for decades and capable of comedy and drama, Tom Hanks and Jim Carrey have never shared the screen in a film or TV series.

But with The Odd Trio poster highlighting these Hollywood heavyweights, is that about to change?

Is Jim Carrey & Tom Hanks' The Odd Trio Movie Real?

Facebook

A viral Facebook poster for The Odd Trio, starring Tom Hanks, Jim Carrey, and Adam Sandler, has audiences wondering whether the upcoming comedy is real.

The synopsis for the alleged 2025 film teases an "unexpected road trip after a mix-up" between "three mismatched strangers:"

"In 'The Odd Trio' (2025), three mismatched strangers—Charlie (Adam Sandler), Leo (Jim Carrey), and Frank (Tom Hanks)—are forced into an unexpected road trip after a mix-up at a high-stakes event. Their journey turns into a series of chaotic misadventures involving mistaken identities, eccentric side characters, and heartfelt revelations about friendship. With a production budget of $100 million, the film boasts grand set pieces, hilarious stunts, and emotional depth. Surpassing expectations, it earned over $600 million worldwide, cementing itself as a comedy classic. The chemistry between the three leads captivated audiences, making it one of the year’s biggest hits."

Despite how intriguing a movie with these three seasoned stars sounds, the film and its poster are fake.

Jim Carrey & Tom Hanks' Upcoming Projects

While the wait continues for a Tom Hanks and Jim Carrey collab, the two actors have several projects in the works.

Tom Hanks

Hanks is serving as the executive producer for No Better Place to Die, a film focused on the D-Day airborne assault and a subject Hanks is familiar with, given his role in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan.

The actor is also producing Beautiful, a film adaptation of the stage musical starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Carole King (via Variety). He is also attached to Joe Wright's In the Garden of Beasts, another World War II-era drama.

However, to date, little has come from that project.

Interestingly, recent reports also claimed that Tom Hanks will have a unique presence in LA: Suits, along with Denzel Washington and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jim Carrey

As for Jim Carrey, the comedian is expected to be connected to David Robert Mitchell's Evergreen Pines and the Fading Summer, as reported by World of Reel in 2023.

There's also speculation that Carrey may return for Sonic 4 after seemingly putting his mustachioed villain, Dr. Ivo Robotnik, to rest. Check out Sonic 4's new logo here!