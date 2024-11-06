Several viral social media posts continue to give fans the idea that The Grinch 2 is on the way, led by Jim Carrey.

Carrey starred as Dr. Suess' iconic Christmas-tinged curmudgeon in 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, cementing himself as the character for generations to come.

Because of the film's now iconic status, calls for the Canadian comedy legend to return to the role have been plentiful.

Is There a Grinch 2 Coming Out With Jim Carey?

As the holiday season begins to ramp up into full form, fans are getting fooled yet again by a series of posters appearing on social media for a movie titled The Grinch 2 starring Jim Carrey.

The images all tease a supposed How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring the Hollywood comedy legend, with some even saying the movie is on the way soon.

However, all of these supposed posters seem to be fakes and nothing more than fan-made creations. Some even employed the use of artificial intelligence in the creation of these posters, further proving how fake they are.

There have been no public plans for a Grinch sequel starring Carrey, no matter how convincing these alleged pieces of movie marketing seem to be.

Will The Grinch 2 Ever Happen?

This is far from the first time the idea of a Grinch 2 movie starring Jim Carrey (or otherwise) has been brought up on social media.

Last Holiday season, similar rumors of a new Grinch movie began swirling starring Stranger Things actor David Harbor. That film also proved to be a fan creation, with no movie of the sort ever appearing on any official studio slate.

Carrey himself has commented several times about coming back for a potential Grinch 2.

Carrey previously said that he is "not a sequel guy," saying sequels can often feel like an imitation:

"I find sequels are a function of commerce for the most part. At least the two I've done they were characters I enjoyed doing, but I did find myself almost parroting myself at that point. When you put 10 years between you and the last time you did it, suddenly you're going, 'How did I do that again?'... So, you're imitating your original inspiration. It was super fun with Jeff, but I'm not a crazy sequel guy."

The actor has since changed his tune on the practice of sequels, appearing in several in the years since he gave that quote, including Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Dumb and Dumber To.

He is even set to appear in his first threequel later this year when he returns as Dr. Eggman/Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

In November 2023, Carrey's representation directly addressed fan posters such as these that have taken hold online, saying "there is no truth" to the rumors about a Grinch sequel being on the way:

“There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to 'The Grinch.'"

That is not to say there has been no Grinch content since Carrey's iconic 2000 movie. 2018 saw the release of The Grinch, a full-length animated movie starring Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the leading role.

As for any future movies in the franchise, nothing official has been publicly announced.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas is now available for purchase digitally in the U.S.