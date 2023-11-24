How the Grinch Stole Christmas star Jim Carrey responded to rumors about The Grinch 2 that are now swirling online.

Originally released in November 2000, Carrey's work as Dr. Suess' iconic Christmas-hating curmudgeon has gone on to define the holiday season for fans all over the world.

While the film has a dismal 49% on Rotten Tomatoes, that has not stopped audience interest in the idea of a sequel.

Carrey previously remarked that he is "not a crazy sequel guy" (via CinemaBlend), but given the epochal status of the festive film, it would not be all that surprising if he was somehow swayed to return.

Jim Carrey Debunks The Grinch 2 Rumors

Responding to rumors about The Grinch 2, Jim Carrey has shut down the idea he is returning for the potential sequel.

Speaking via a statement from his reps (per People), "there is no truth" to reports of a How the Grinch Stole Christmas sequel featuring the star:

“There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to 'The Grinch.'"

This comes as the actor has seemingly turned his back on acting, setting out on potential retirement following his role in 2022's Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

At the time, Carrey told Access Hollywood (via Variety), "I’m retiring" and that unless the perfect script comes along, he is done with working in front of the camera:

“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”

He added he "really [likes his] quiet life" and wants to spend his days "putting paint on canvas" as opposed to films on the screen:

"I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Is The Grinch 2 Ever Going To Happen?

Given Jim Carrey's current outlook on acting, it seems less and less likely that he will ever return to don the Grinch's green fur on-screen ever again.

He seems more than content living out his days away from the public eye, painting, and spending time with his family.

When his representation said, "There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch," they are referring to the reports that are swirling the web right now.

However, that does not mean he will not change his mind somewhere down the line.

Actors take breaks like this all the time. Some last, others do not.

It would not be all that surprising if five or 10 years down the line, Carrey is back on the scene after missing the craft he honed for nearly 40 years.

As Carrey previously mentioned, if the "angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to [him] that it’s going to be really important for people to see," he would get back in front of the camera.

While - given the fairly light-hearted fare of Dr. Suess adaptations - it seems unlikely that the script he is waiting for could be The Grinch 2, one cannot count it out.

This is the guy who - after notedly being selective of the roles he takes - signed on to play Dr. Eggman in two Sonic the Hedgehog movies, after all.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey is streaming now on DirecTV in the US.