David Harbour (Stranger Things, Black Widow) is rumored to star in a 2023 remake of The Grinch on Netflix in time for the festive season.

David Harbour's The Grinch Remake Rumors Explained

A new rumor has gone viral across social media, namely on Facebook, claiming Netflix is set to release a remake of The Grinch titled Mr. Grinch on December 4 starring Stranger Things actor David Harbour in the iconic leading role.

The viral rumor came with a fake poster for the remake featuring Harbour as the Grinch and touting the imminent streaming release date.

Mr. Grinch

On top of that, a supposed synopsis for The Grinch touted the "fresh and mischievous charm" Harbour will bring to the classic character:

"Get ready for a jolly, green Christmas with 'Mr. Grinch,' hitting Netflix on December 4th! David Harbour steps into the iconic role, bringing a fresh and mischievous charm to everyone's favorite holiday curmudgeon. Join in on the festive fun as Mr. Grinch learns the true meaning of Christmas in this heartwarming and hilarious family film."

Unfortunately, these rumors are false, as Netflix is not set to release a remake of The Grinch next month, nor is the streamer developing one at all. These rumors come as a result of fake news circulating social media and an unofficial poster for the non-existent project that appears to be AI-generated.

Will The Grinch Ever Get a Remake?

Dr. Seuss' iconic tale of The Grinch has now been adapted twice for the big screen, namely 2000's classic live-action take starring Jim Carrey and a 2018 animated movie headlined by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Looking ahead to the future, there are currently no signs of another remake coming anytime soon. But it's tough to imagine it will be long before Hollywood looks to capitalize on this tale again, especially after the last movie became one of 2018's most successful movies with a reported $184.6 million profit - via Deadline.

The licensing of all of the author's popular stories is controlled by Dr. Seuss Enterprises, so there's no clear answer on exactly which studio would pick up a remake of The Grinch. But as most recent Dr. Seuss adaptations have come from Universal Pictures, that would be perhaps the safest guess.

The leading role will be equally up for grabs in Hollywood, but whoever becomes the Grinch next will have a tough job living up to Carrey and Cumberbatch. It would certainly be interesting to see how an actor like David Harbour would approach the role after he took a dive into Christmas movies last year for Violent Night.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) and The Grinch (2018) are out now.