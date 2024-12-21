Here’s Where To Watch All 3 Grinch Movies This Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas has become a holiday staple in households around the world, but with several adaptations of Dr. Suess' classic snow-capped story to watch, it can be a torrid affair trying to track all of them down.

Over the years, The Grinch has been adapted for film three separate times, each bringing their own take on the iconic Yuletide story.

And with rumors continuing to swirl of big names like David Habour, potentially tackling the green-skinned scourge yet again, there is no better time to revisit Dr. Suess' classic tale than now.

How To Watch Every Grinch Movie This Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

1966's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is where it all started (at least on-screen) for Dr. Suess' garlic-souled ghoul. The original TV special recounted the events of the book exactly, simply being a narrated retelling of the original 1957 narrative adventure.

Highlighted by spectacular colors and stunning animation for the day, this movie has become a perennial festive affair for families around the world.

The special is currently streaming on Peacock and will air on TV several times over the 2024 Christmas season. Below is a full list of days and times for How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966) on U.S. TV:

Thursday, December 19 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Wednesday, December 25 at 8 p.m. ET (NBC)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Almost 40 years after the animated original, Ron Howard's How the Grinch Stole Christmas brought the tinsel-tinged tale into live-action for the first time. The movie stars Jim Carrey as the titular Grinch (a part that he has been rumored to return to several times over the years), as he learns the spirit of the holidays.

This full-length feature takes the events of the book and expands on them. It adds several new plot points including a back story to Carrey's — as Thurl Ravenscroft put it — three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich with arsenic sauce.

Carrey's Grinch adventure is not actively streaming anywhere in the U.S. but is available for purchase on most digital storefronts (i.e., Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV).

The film will also play several times over the holidays on Freeform as a part of the network's "25 Days of Christmas" programming block. Below is a full list of air dates:

Thursday, December 19, at 8:20 p.m. ET

Friday, December 20, at 2:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, at 9:15 p.m. ET

Monday, December 23, at 3:50 p.m. ET

The Grinch (2018)

The Grinch

The last, and most recently released Grinch-themed movie for audiences to enjoy this holiday is 2018's The Grinch. Produced by Illumination Entertainment (of Minions fame) and starring Benedict Cumberbatch, this blockbuster brings the story back into the animated realm, featuring 3D animation for the first time.

Even more than six years after its release, fans are still loving The Grinch, continuing to throw out theories about the movie, including what exactly happened to the adorable Cindy Lou Who's dad (read more about The Grinch Cindy Lou father theories here).

The Grinch is now streaming on Peacock, and is also set to air on Freeform several times over its "25 Days of Christmas." Below is a full list of when to watch The Grinch on Freeform: