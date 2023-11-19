The Boys Season 4 Gets Exciting Villain Confirmation from Creator

New quotes from the creators of The Boys confirmed that one particular character will be "a big concern" in a villainous role for Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Following the efforts of The Boys' new spin-off series Gen V, Season 4 of The Boys is gearing up for its run on Prime Video, with both shows tying heavily into one another as new heroes and villains look to take the spotlight.

The Boys' Season 4 Villain Gets Exciting News

Prime Video

The Boys creator Eric Kripke and showrunner Michele Fazekas shared new information about the villains for the show's Season 4 story, specifically mentioning Senator Victoria Neuman.

Kripke revealed to Men's Health that Neuman will be a "big concern" for all parties involved in Season 4, confirming that she will be an antagonist as she campaigns in the next U.S. presidential election.

In a separate interview with IGN, Fazekas touched on Neuman's relationship with Marie Moreau, whose similar powers both put the entire The Boys world in danger moving forward.

Fazekas addressed how Neuman is always watching out for people "she feels like [are] going to be useful to her," highlighting her calculating nature as she climbs her way up the political ladder:

"I think anyone who she feels like is going to be useful to her, she's absolutely going to want to, not necessarily befriend, but at least sort of owe a favor to, or they owe a favor to her. She calculates everything."

Fazekas also spoke with Variety about whether fans need to watch Gen V to understand what's happening in Season 4 of The Boys.

The biggest thing to know moving forward according to Fazekas is that Neuman is "running for vice president" while also being "a secret superhero," only telling fans that they get "something extra out of it" by watching both shows:

"I do, because I actually think all you need to know about Victoria Neuman is, she’s running for vice president and she is a secret superhero — which you find out in this episode. So you actually don’t need to see a single thing about it from 'The Boys,' because it’s all in this show. You get something extra out of it by having seen 'The Boys.' But there’s nothing that you’re not going to understand without it."

The showrunner commented on spin-offs as a whole, specifically making sure that they aren't confusing to viewers and don't "make them feel like they had to do homework" to know what's happening.

For The Boys and Gen V specifically, this manifests in the idea of Marie Moreau and Victoria Neuman having similar powers as Neuman looks set to be a power player politically:

"The thing that you don’t want to do as a spinoff is confuse people, or make them feel like they had to do homework and go watch three seasons of a different show. So as long as everything’s spelled out in a way that’s not three pages of exposition in a script, but really holds a nice balance of what you need to know so you can enjoy it even if all you know is, 'Oh, there’s another superhero out there who has a similar power to Marie, and also she’s going to be vice president and she’s interested in Marie.'"

What Will Happen With Victoria Neuman in The Boys Season 4?

The Boys has had its fair share of super-powered villains in the past, including Aya Cash's Stormfront in Season 2 and Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy in Season 3, although Victoria Neuman toes the line between superheroes and humans.

And looking at the intensity seen in different plot points from the final episodes of Gen V and the conclusion to The Boys Season 3, there are no doubts that a brutal war is coming and that Neuman will be in the middle of some epic battles.

With Antony Starr's Homelander making his presence felt after regaining solid standing as a public figure in Season 3, he and Neuman will be no easy duo to tangle with as Vought and The Seven look to remind everybody who the real heroes are in this world.

And considering how vital the political landscape is to the world The Boys is building, having a powered individual like Neuman in such a high place of power will only make Supes even more of a threat to the public across the world.

Now, the big question is just how much influence this rising villain will have over some of the younger characters likely destined to cross over into The Boys' story and just how big of a problem she'll be for Butcher, Huey, and the rest of the protagonists.

Currently, The Boys Season 4 doesn't have a release date for Amazon Prime Video, although it's expected to arrive in 2024.