Season 4 of The Boys is off and running on Amazon Prime Video as fans look ahead to the release date for Episode 4 and the rest of the release schedule.

The world of The Boys is in for arguably its most intense season, complete with some shocking character comebacks behind the usual cast of heroes and villains.

Season 4 came back with a bang on June 13, giving fans three new hour-long episodes that wasted no time revisiting the gore, violence, and unsavory action the show is known for.

When Does The Boys Season 4, Episode 4 Air?

The Boys

Season 4 of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys will continue with Episode 4's release on Thursday, June 20 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

The remaining episodes in Season 4 will follow a similar release schedule, debuting every Thursday at the same time.

The rest of the Season 4 schedule, along with episode titles, can be seen below:

Episode 4: "Wisdom of the Ages" - Thursday, June 20

Episode 5: "Beware the Jabberwock, My Son" - Thursday, June 27

Episode 6: "Dirty Business" - Thursday, July 4

Episode 7: "The Insider" - Thursday, July 11

Episode 8: "Assassination Run" - Thursday, July 18

What Will Happen in The Boys Season 4, Episode 4?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for the first three episodes of The Boys Season 4.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 have been jam-packed, as fans saw Homelander's trial for murder and the titular team getting back together to try to stop his reign of terror.

Homelander's relationship with his son is also put to the test quickly as Ryan sees the evil of the superhero business. The story sets up a potential reunion with Karl Urban's Butcher and his team after only a couple of episodes, which is far from the only family-centric drama building in this new season.

Hughie (played by Jack Quaid) has another layer of trouble to deal with thanks to his mother being back in his life after his father's stroke, which is complicated even further due to her employment with Vought.

While the future is still unknown for Episode 4 and beyond, the fight between Vought and the Boys is sure to grow more brutal, getting worse before it gets better for the team.

Combine that with creator Eric Kripke's recent X (formerly Twitter) post confirming The Boys would end with Season 4, and there should be plenty of major reveals moving forward before this story ends.

The first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Episode 4 debuts on Thursday, June 20 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT

