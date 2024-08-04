Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Gets Exciting Update from Star: When Will It Release?

An exciting update out of San Diego Comic-Con gives hope to fans looking for a Batman: Caped Crusader update.

All 10 episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader, a 1940s noir spin-off of the original Animated Series, released on Amazon Prime Video on August 1.

Caped Crusader was developed by Bruce Timm with executive producers J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, drawing inspiration from Timm's desire to create a darker Batman series.

Initially planned for HBO Max, the series moved to Prime Video after production delays and network changes. In addition, it was given a two-season order at the new streaming, setting up future stories beyond the initial batch.

Harley Quinn Actor on Season 2 & The Joker

The Direct spoke with Harley Quinn actress Jamie Chung at a Batman: Caped Crusader roundtable event at San Diego Comic-Con, during which she confirmed her involvement in Season 2.

When asked directly about if she'll appear in Season 2 and whether or not she'll interact with the Joker, Chung confirmed she's in "one episode" on Season 2 and hopes "the two collide:"

"They asked me to do one episode for season two so I'm really hoping that the two collide."

Earlier in the interview, Chung gave a more reserved response, possibly not trying to give away any Season 2 spoilers:

"I don't even know if the characters ever meet in this series. Nor do I know what happens in season two. But I don't think that they have anything to do with each other without giving anything away."

During the same event, Chung also praised this version of Dr. Harleen Quizell she portrays, describing it as "a feminist role:"

"Well, I mean, I kind of love the fact that it's, it's kind of a feminist role, I guess you could say."

She further explained that the creators "really flipped the switch" not having Harley attached to the Joker, also adding that she loves the fact that "her pure existence...doesn't revolve around a man:"

"But I love that her pure existence, like you said, doesn't revolve around a man. You know, I think they really flipped the switch with that, but I kind of loved hearing the origin story of her becoming, you know, a psychiatrist, and learning the ins and outs."

While audiences are enjoying this new variation of the Harley Quinn character, it is unclear when fans will get to see her again for Season 2.

When Will Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 Release?

Predicting the release of Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 is challenging due to the lengthy production times typical of stylized animated series.

However, with Amazon Prime Video's two-season order, the voice actors have clearly already been working on the next set of episodes.

Batman voice actor Hamish Linklater briefly discussed Season 2 at the same SDCC roundtable, dodging a question about the Joker, but confirming his excitement:

"I'm looking forward to everything in Season 2."

The actor later discussed Season 2, beginning with how Bruce Timm told him "Batman is the person. That's the human being and Bruce Wayne is the invention."

This led Linklater to ask himself the question, "What would a millionaire Lothario in the 40s sound like?"

He then added that "Batman had to have been just watching movies" before teasing that fans will "see a little of this in the second season."

Based on the two-season order and the cast having already recorded at least some of the next episodes, fans should expect Season 2 of Caped Crusader sometime in late 2025.

Every episode of Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1 is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

