Last of Us: Jesse & Dina's Relationship In the Games Vs. Show Explained

Two new characters that fans will meet in The Last of Us Season 2 are Jesse and Dina, a couple with extensive history.

Season 2 of the HBO series will adapt at least some of Naughty Dog's hit video game sequel, The Last of Us Part 2, and with the premiere picking up five years from the first season, there are plenty of new faces to get to know in Joel and Ellie's story.

Who Are Jesse and Dina in The Last of Us Season 2?

The Last of Us

When The Last of Us Season 2 picks up with Ellie and Joel in Jackson it's to find they've made many new acquaintances in their now-permanent home of Jackson, Wyoming.

Dina, a warm and charming member of the community, is played by Alien: Romulus and Superman's Isabela Merced. She's introduced as Ellie's best friend, but as the episode progresses, it's clear there's something more romantic blooming between the two (and it will "feed the gays," according to Merced.)

Meanwhile, Jesse is another of Jackson's young adults who is more of a stoic leader-type. In the series, Young Mazino (Beef) portrays Jesse, and he sticks closely to the character's portrayal from the game.

While much of Jesse and Dina's relationship history hasn't been explored in the series, it is established that they have a past.

As Ellie and Dina prepare to go out on patrol they are given instructions by Jesse. During the briefing, despite Dina joking around with Ellie, there are many shared glances between Dina and Jesse hint at their care for each other.

Later, while on patrol, Dina quizzes Ellie on who she'll take to the community New Year's event, eventually suggesting that they go together. This puzzles Ellie, who then questions Dina about her relationship status with Jesse:

Ellie: "Aren't you and Jesse?" Dina: "No. Broke up. Yes, again. For now." Ellie: "What is it with you two?" Dina: "I don't know."

Later, at the New Year's event, Ellie and Jesse catch each other staring at Dina on the dance floor.

Jesse: "She's putting on quite the show." Ellie: "You guys will be back together in two weeks, tops" Jesse: "Not gonna happen."

Shortly after this, Dina pulls Ellie into a dance, during which they eventually share a kiss, cementing that Dina also has feelings for Ellie, and further complicating things with Jesse.

Jesse and Dina's Relationship in The Last of Us Part 2 Game

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II and potentially spoilers for HBO's The Last of Us.

HBO's The Last of Us is a direct adaptation of the video game, so it should be no surprise that Jesse and Dina have similar histories in the source material.

While the TV show alters the order in which the information is revealed, it establishes the same on-again-off-again relationship Jesse and Dina (played by Stephen Chang and Shannon Woodward) have in the game.

Similar to the series, when the game's events kick off, players learn that Jesse and Dina have been romantically involved in the past but have broken up. This opens things up for Dina and Ellie's affections to grow, ultimately culminating during the dance sequence in Jackson and further solidified later during their patrol.

Dina and Ellie's new relationship causes an awkward triangle between the three friends, but Dina and Jesse remain in a good place despite their breakup.

When Ellie and Dina sneak out of Jackson to track down Abby in Seattle, Jesse follows them, wanting to help. The trio's dynamic is further complicated when Dina learns she is pregnant with Jesse's child, but their strong friendship keeps things from getting petty.

How closely Jesse, Dina, and Ellie's dynamic is replicated from the game in the TV show remains to be seen, but the Season 2 premiere has things off to a faithful start.

The Last of Us Season 2 airs weekly on Sunday nights on Max.