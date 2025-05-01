The Last of Us Season 2 Just Revealed That [Spoilers] Is Secretly Pregnant

The Last of Us Season 2 may have just secretly revealed one of its main characters is pregnant. One of the key plot twists of The Last of Us Part II (the game the hit HBO series is based on) is a couple of characters hiding pregnancies; however, through three episodes, the show has opted not to venture down that road, at least aside from a few scant hints.

Fans seem to think The Last of Us Season 2 might be hiding that Isabela Merced's Dina is secretly pregnant in the post-apocalyptic series. This revelation comes by way of a moment late in the show's third episode (subtitled "The Path"), in which Dina and Bella Ramsey's Ellie come across the bodies of some dead Seraphites—a new Seattle-based faction introduced in Episode 3.

As the pair of teenage survivors come within the Seattle city limits, they discover a group of dead survivors decaying by the side of the road. Upon seeing/smelling the dead bodies, Dina promptly pukes all over the forested path they had called home for several days at that point.

HBO

Dina says her momentary affliction was "from the smell," along with the sight of a little girl lying amongst the decomposing corpses; this moment could come back to have a deeper meaning, though, if the series continues to adapt the games it is based on as closely as it has.

In The Last of Us Part II, Dina is revealed to be pregnant while in Seattle with Ellie, and Jesse (played by Young Mazino in the series) is the father. This news comes after the pair make camp in a downtown Seattle theater, and Ellie reveals to her best friend-turned-romantic interest that she has a secret of her own: she is immune.

Whether she knows it or not in the HBO show, Dina's puking could be the first sign that the TV version of the character is also pregnant.

It is assumed if this is the case on the hit TV adaptation, Jesse will again be portrayed as the baby's father, as Dina has already revealed she went back to her on-again-off-again boyfriend in the three-month time-jump between Joel's death and Ellie and Dina heading west (read more about Dina and Jesse's relationship here).

The Last of Us Season 2 continues on HBO, with new episodes dropping every Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Created by Chernobyl showrunner Craig Mazin and The Last of Us video game director Neil Druckmann, The Last of Us Season 2 follows Ramsey's Ellie as she embarks on a revenge tour following the death of someone close to her.

Ramey and Merced are joined by a stacked cast in the post-apocalyptic series, including Kaitlyn Dever as the fierce newcomer Abby, Pedro Pascal as Ellie's adopted father, Joel, and Gabriel Luna as Joel's straight-as-an-arrow brother, Tommy.

Why Is Dina's Pregnancy Important to The Last of Us Season 2?

HBO

Adapting Dina's pregnancy storyline is a must for The Last of Us Season 2, so it would not be surprising if the character puking in Episode 3 was the first hint toward that.

The discovery that Dina is pregnant significantly changes the logistics of Ellie's revenge-fuelled quest in Seattle. After the news is delivered, Ellie no longer sees Dina as an equal but as someone she now needs to protect.

This causes Ellie to sideline Dina, telling her that she needs to stay behind while she (Ellie) ventures out into Seattle alone. Without Dina, Ellie spirals even faster into the bloodlust that will come to take everything from her, as she no longer has the warm and welcoming presence of Dina by her side at all waking moments.

Dina's pregnancy with Jesse's baby also brings Jesse back into the fold as he chases down Ellie and Dina to Seattle. This seemingly noble-at-heart venture proves to be Jesse's end, though, as his heading west ultimately kills him in a dramatic confrontation between Ellie and the dangerous Abby (a moment some have speculated will end Season 2).

PlayStation

Beyond the story that is assumed to be told in Season 2, Dina's baby plays a significant role in the rest of The Last of Us Part II. When he is born, the baby is named JJ, and Ellie and Dina ultimately settle down to co-parent the little guy.

While Ellie loves her life as a parent, when Abby's siren song comes calling again sometime after Seattle, she has to decide if she wants to abandon Dina and her baby and head back out on the warpath to, quote/unquote, serve justice.