The Last Of Us Reveals Exciting Multi-Season Extension Plans At HBO

The Last of Us will soon debut its second season, which will seemingly kick off a multi-year plan for the HBO series.

The new season of the post-apocalyptic drama series will adapt the story of Naughty Dog's game, The Last of Us Part 2. The Last of Us Season 2 will continue Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) journey five years after the events of the first series and is set to expand hugely in size and scope.

More Seasons of The Last of Us Are Very Likely

The Last of Us producers revealed their TV adaptation of Naughty Dog's second game may extend beyond two more seasons.

As soon as The Last of Us Season 2 was announced the question was raised whether the entirety of The Last of Us Part 2 game could be covered in one season (it is something even actors from the game were wondering about).

The first season managed to cover all of Naughty Dog's first game, but Part 2 is much longer and more complex, potentially requiring additional seasons to get through all of its material.

Series co-creator Neil Druckmann hinted at a Season 3 of the series back in 2023, and while a third season is yet to be confirmed by HBO, it is looking very likely.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview, co-showrunner Craig Mazin confirmed they have had conversations with HBO about future seasons and that it was "very likely" the story would include a third and even fourth season:

"I think it’s pretty likely that our story will extend past a Season 3. How far past? I can’t say. And that’s not to say that there are not other stories that could be told, but this story is the one that Neil and I are telling."

Druckmann, who also directed both The Last of Us games, added that the duo "have a plan" but declined to reveal an exact episode count.

"We have a plan. We know what we need to do going forward, but we couldn’t tell you right now exactly how many episodes or how many seasons it would take to get there."

How Many Seasons Will The Last of Us Need?

The number of seasons The Last of Us will need to cover the remainder of the story will all depend on how the series tackles the second game's more complex timeline.

Without revealing too much, The Last of Us Part 2 is split across two perspectives over three distinct locations. Should The Last of Us Season 2 reveal a more chronological approach to the game's timeline, the Season 2 finale will likely indicate how much more story the TV show has to cover and whether it will require a third, fourth, or even fifth season.

It is also worth noting that The Last of Us Season 2 will be shorter than the first, comprising seven episodes, as opposed to nine. This means The Last of Us has the potential to span many more seasons but at a reduced episode count.

The producers have also been clear about their intention to expand on certain elements in the TV show that did not receive airtime in the game, similar to the Bill and Frank storyline in Season 1.

New material could extend the number of episodes needed to conclude The Last of Us' story, which means the HBO series might be on TV screens for many years to come.

The Last of Us Season 2 will be released on Max in April.