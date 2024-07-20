Disney Announces Early Streaming Release for Its Worst Flop of 2024

2024, in many ways, has been a bounce-back year for Disney in theaters, highlighted by the June blockbuster release of Inside Out 2.

However, a film with a limited release and a familiar face quietly opened in May and became the studio's worst flop thus far this year. Now, Disney is looking to forget about its minimal theatrical run in hopes of it becoming a splash hit on Disney+.

Early Streaming Release Announced Young Woman and the Sea

It was announced that Daisy Ridley's Young Woman and the Sea is set for a Disney+ release on July 19, 49 days after its theatrical debut on May 31.

This relatively quick transition to streaming highlights an emerging strategy for Disney, as it is notably sooner compared to other recent Disney+ releases:

The lightning-fast streaming release is partially due to its lackluster box office performance, sitting at a measly $581,725 worldwide gross.

Originally, Disney decided not to release its box office numbers. Known for its box office dominance in the past, Disney's decision was unusual and reflects a strategy focused more on awards potential than commercial success for Young Woman and the Sea.

It was initially intended as a Disney+ exclusive, but the film was given a limited theatrical release following positive test screenings.

Nevertheless, even when Disney had aimed its sights on big box office returns, some have fallen flat during the 2020s.

Disney's Recent Box Office Struggles

Disney has faced significant financial setbacks this decade with several box office flops in recent years, which many believe would have been hits during the 2010s.

In 2022, Strange World emerged as the biggest bomb, losing an estimated $152.4 million after failing to recover its $317.4 million expenses.

The film's poor performance followed other notable failures such as Pixar's controversial Lightyear, which lost an estimated $106 million, despite its high-profile connection to the Toy Story franchise.

Similarly, Elemental struggled out of the gates at the box office but ultimately didn't turn its theatrical performance around during the summer of 2023.

Disney's challenges persisted with Marvel Studios' The Marvels topping the losses, reportedly costing the studio $237 million.

High production and marketing expenses were not offset by its $206.1 million worldwide gross, marking the worst financial performance in MCU history.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Haunted Mansion also failed to meet expectations, losing over $100 million each.

Disney's 2023 struggles were realized when Universal Studios outgrossed the company at the overall box office, highlighted by Oppenheimer and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

These consecutive years of financial disappointment underscore a troubling trend for Disney, as they grapple with finding profitable success amidst rising production costs and changing audience preferences.

While Young Woman and the Sea was not a major franchise investment, its lack of interest in theaters is another example of how volatile the box office has become, even for a company like Disney.

