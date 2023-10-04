Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3: Release, Final Episode Date and Everything We Know

This fall, Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will complete one of the most beloved ongoing anime series.

The anime has been running since 2013 and follows a post-apocalyptic world where monstrous titans roam the Earth. Much has happened since the opening episode, but the series still follows Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, and many others from the Scout Regiment.

Officially titled Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 2, this episode has been highly anticipated since the latest chapter dropped back in March of this year.

When Will Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Release?

After a long journey through Season 4, the final episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will premiere in Japan on November 5, 2023, at midnight JST.

For those looking for an English dubbed version, there is no official announcement, but the expectation should be roughly six months.

After it premiered in Japan on March 4, 2023, the English dub of The Final Chapters Part 1 (Season 4 Part 2) premiered on September 11 on Crunchyroll.

Season 4 has been stretched out, having begun airing back in December 2020, the season will ultimately consist of 30 episodes.

The final trailer was released online, teasing the climactic battle that will put an end to the ongoing struggle.

What Will Happen in Attack on Titan Season 4's Finale?

The Attack on Titan Season 4 special, The Final Chapters Part 1, consisted of two chapters: The Rumbling and Sinners.

In the first chapter, Eren reflects on his role in initiating the Rumbling, saves a boy named Ramzi, and grapples with the grim reality of the future. Tragedy strikes as Halil dies, and Ramzi falls victim to Titans.

In the second chapter, aboard the flying boat, Armin and the group discuss their failed attempts to reason with Eren, who remains determined to continue the Rumbling. They prepare for a battle while the Titans wreak havoc on Marley.

As they head towards their confrontation with Eren, Armin contemplates their options, including the uncertainty of Eren's location within his Founding Titan and the potential use of Armin's explosive transformation as a last resort.

In the Paths dimension, Eren reaffirms his commitment to the Rumbling and offers his friends the choice to either protect the world's freedom or challenge him to stop the catastrophe.

The flying boat arrives, leading to a chaotic aerial battle in their effort to reach Eren and halt the Rumbling.

This leads us to the final confrontation that will take place in The Final Chapters Part 2 on November 5.

In Part 1, Eren comes to the realization that he must start the Rumbling, becoming the ultimate villain in his own story, in order to bring peace and end the suffering of his people.

This decision is met with mixed feelings from fans, but it appears that Eren's redemption can only come through sacrifice.

Spoilers Ahead for the Attack on Titan (Manda) Ending

During the final chapter of the Attack on Titan manga, Eren's story concludes with his death at the hands of Mikasa, leading to the demise of the source of Titan powers and the eventual freedom of all Eldians from the curse.

His plan to save a portion of humanity is revealed following his death, and Eren is remembered as both a hero and a complex figure in the world's history.

This (somewhat controversial) ending will likely be played out in animation and could come as a surprise to fans who haven't read the manga.

The final episode of Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 will premiere in Japan on November 5, 2023.