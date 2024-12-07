Beastars Season 3, Part 2 is making its way through development with the big question now being when it may debut on Netflix.

The anime series is known for exploring societal divides, identity, and morality in a unique world featuring anthropomorphic animals dealing with the relationship between predator and prey. It was initially adapted from Paru Itagaki's manga series and first came to Netflix in 2020 after debuting in Japan one year earlier.

Behind an A-list cast of stars, Beasters Season 3, Part 1 came to Netflix on December 5. However, this was only the first of two parts of the series' final season.

Everything to Know About Beastars Season 3 Part 2's Release

After Seasons 1 and 2 of Beastars premiered on Netflix in 2019 and 2021, Season 3 was confirmed for development in July 2021 via CG Orange on X (formerly Twitter).

March 2024, courtesy of natalie.mu, came with an announcement that Season 3 would be split into two parts and that it would be the show's final season. Part 1 was confirmed for a 2024 release as part of that news release.

Netflix Anime then confirmed on X in July 2024 that Season 3, Part 1 would hit the streamer in December. This season also marks the first in Beastars history in which episodes were released in a clump rather than a weekly drop.

While Part 1 dropped on Netflix on December 5, there is no confirmed or even rumored release window information for Part 2. However, previous Netflix anime release schedules can give some basis for projecting when Beastars' final episodes will drop.

When Will Beastars Season 3 Part 2 Release?

Looking at past Netflix Original anime series, not many of them have had seasons be released in more than one part.

One that did was Baki Hanma Season 2, with Part 1 hitting the streamer in July 2023 before Part 2 arrived one month later in August.

Most recently, Netflix announced that the upcoming Sakamoto Days will debut its Part 1 on January 11, 2025, before Part 2 hits the streamer six months later in July 2025.

And then there was Rising Impact, a Netflix Original, which had two full seasons released in close proximity to one another. Season 1 arrived on June 22, 2024, while Season 2 came only a month and a half later on August 6, 2024.

Taking that all into account, many expect Part 2 to arrive sometime within the next six months, which would be in the first half of 2025. A safe prediction would have Part 2 expected to hit the streamer in Spring 2025. However, Beastars fans should wait until official word is shared in the coming months before marking their calendar with the final episodes' release window.

The first two and a half seasons of Beastars are now streaming on Netflix.