Vinland Saga Season 3: All Confirmed Details & Everything We Know

Vinland Saga Season 3 has been a hot topic as audiences eagerly anticipate its release.

The Viking anime debuted in July 2019. It tells the story of a young Norse warrior, Thorfinn, who aims to avenge his father during a bloody Viking war.

Season 2 finished its run in June 2023 with no immediate announcement of a third season.

3 Things We Know About Vinland Saga Season 3

Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga Season 3 Hasn't Been Officially Confirmed, but It's Been Teased

More than a year after its second season wrapped up, Vinland Saga Season 3 has still not been officially announced; however, that is not to say it will never happen.

There have been teases pointing to Season 3's existence from those who work on the series.

Character designer Takahiko Abiru posted on X (formerly Twitter) in July 2023, telling fans they should expect "Thorfinn's journey [to] continue:"

"My gratitude goes to you as all staff members were able to continue making this work without giving up until today. I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love 'VINLAND SAGA.' Thank you so much! ...Thorfinn's journey will continue."

While not an outright confirmation of a third season, these comments from Abiru would not make much sense if no more episodes were planned for the future (read more about Abiru's Vinland Saga Season 3 comments).

Season 3 Might Not Release for a Couple Years

If/when Vinland Saga does eventually see the light of day, its release is likely a couple of years later.

One must remember a four-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2 (2019 to 2023). If Season 3 were to follow a similar release pipeline, then a release date somewhere in 2026 or 2027 makes the most sense.

This drawn-out release timeline also considers MAPPA, the studio behind the series, and its busy schedule.

MAPPA is one of the most in-demand anime studios in the industry, releasing hits such as the Ranma 1/2 remake, Bucchigiri?!, Oblivion Battery, and Jujutsu Kaisen in the last 18 months or so.

Next year, the team is scheduled to release Zenshu and Lazarus, with other projects like Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 (which is currently hotly anticipated by fans as well) and Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 undated but already on the books.

Even if Vinland Saga Season 3 is the next priority for MAPPA after these other titles, it will likely take months before that can happen.

Season 3 Would Cover the Eastern Expedition Arc

At least fans know that when Vinland Saga does return, it will come back with even more epic Viking stories to tell.

Season 2 ended roughly around Chapters 99-101 of the manga it is based on, meaning that Season 3 should pick up with the globe-trotting Eastern Expedition arc.

This part of the Vinland Saga story follows Thorfinn after he takes on dastardly King Canute in the Slave Arc. Thorfinn is forced to venture Eastward to Greece, where he must return for the first time since he was a young boy.

However, his trip is anything but easy as he encounters the war-ready Jomsvikings factions along the way.

The Eastern Expedition Arc is technically the second-to-last arc of the manga released. If the series can return fast enough, it may have to watch itself as it butts up against the end of the currently available manga story.

Vinland Saga is streaming on Netflix.