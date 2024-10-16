Ranma 1/2 Remake English Cast: All Main Voice Actors (Photos)

After nearly 30 years, Ranma 1/2 is back with a new anime remake, sporting a new cast of both English and Japanese voice actors.

Now airing on Netflix for a new generation, the Ranma 1/2 remake yet again adapts the beloved manga of the same name, telling the gender-swapping story of one Ranma Saotome.

The slapstick romantic comedy centers on a young boy, named Ranma, who, after having been betrothed to another youngster in his dojo reveals he is body-swapped into a female when splashed with water.

Every English Voice Actor in the Ranma 1/2 Remake

Suzie Yeung - Ranma (Girl)

Suzie Yeung

Suzie Yeung plays the female version of Ranma Saotome in the English dub of Ranma 1/2.

The character is also voiced by Megumi Hayashibara in Japanese, as both Yeung and Hayashibara bring to life this young martial arts student who transforms from boy to girl and back whenever he is splashed with water.

Yeung's previous credits include several big-name video games and anime series including Persona 3: Reload, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and Chainsaw Man

David Errigo Jr. - Ranma (Boy)

David Errigo Jr.

Playing the male (or boy) version of Ranma is David Errigo Jr. in English and Kappei Yamaguchi.

Like his female form, Ranma is dealing with a new affliction where he swaps genders whenever he has water splashed upon him. What makes matters worse though is Ranma has been betrothed to a young woman by his parents, who are adamant about having their young boy marry the right partner.

Errigo Jr.'s other work includes X-Men '97 (where played the mutant Leech), the Phineas and Ferb series, and Netflix's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf anime.

Valeria Rodriguez - Akane Tendo

Valeria Rodriguez

Akane Tendo (voiced by Valeria Rodriguez in English and Noriko Hidaka in Japanese) is the young reluctant fiance of Ranma.

Both she and Ranma are a part of the same dojo, making their potential marriage something that could bring power and influence to both of their families, especially seeing as Aken bears the name of the dojo itself.

Rodriguez is best known for her appearances in Pluto, Honkai: Star Rail, and Young Jedi Adventures (one of Star Wars' many animated series).

J. Michael Tatum - Soun

J. Michael Tatum

J. Michael Tatum brings to life this version of Soun, the no-nonsense leader of the Tendo Dojo in Ranma 1/2.

Also voice, in Japanese, by Akio Ôtsuka, Soun runs a tight ship at the dojo where Ranma attends, and is open to the idea of his daughter marrying such a strong young man. However, after a bizarre first meeting with Ranma's female form, is reluctant to have his daughter tie the knot with Ranma.

Tatum can also be seen/heard in Black Butler, Attack on Titan, and Summer Wars.

Stephanie Sheh - Nabiki

Stephanie Sheh

Stephanie Sheh's Nabiki (voiced by Minami Takayama in Japanese) is the middle daughter of Soun, who turns down the chance to marry Ranma after the dojo leader opens up the opportunity to all three of his girls.

She has taken the hardened will imparted to her by her father and put it into practice in the business world, harboring a love of turning a profit and nothing else.

Sheh will likely be familiar to fans for her work as the English voice of Mitsuha Miyamizu in the hit movie Your Name, as well as appearances in Bleach, Sailor Moon Crystal, and Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture.

Laura Post - Kasumi & Noriko

Laura Post

Laura Post plays the English voice of two different Ranma characters. The first is Soun's eldest daughter Kasumi (voiced by Kikuko Inoue in Japanese). Kasumi embraces tradition, known for her kind heart and genial nature.

Post's other character is Noriko (Misako Tomioka in Japanese), a commandant who might have information about Ranma's mysterious transformations having interacted with otherworldly happenings in the past.

Post's previous credits include Persona 5, Justice League Action, and Edens Zero.

Fred Tatasciore - Genma

Fred Tatasciore

Genma, played by Fred Tatasciore (English) and Chô (Japanese), is Ranma's father and a master of the Anything Goes Martial Arts. He trained under Soun as a young man and has worked his son into fighting shape in hopes of one of Soun's daughters accepting his marriage proposal.

However, it is on one of these training trips to China that Ranma falls into a magical spring that grants him his gender-swapping affliction.

Tatasciore has over 1000 acting credits to his name including work on Team America: World Police, Kung Fu Panda 2, and Marvel's Hit Monkey (where he played the show's titular primate).

Andrew Frankel - Ichiro

Andrew Frankel

Andrew Frankel plays the English version of Ichiro, a new character making his debut in the 2024 Ranma 1/2 anime.

Also voiced by Tomokazu Seki (Japanese), Ichiro is the president of the broadcasting club at Furinkan High School and helps broadcast some of the show's biggest martial arts bouts.

Frankel previously appeared in Multiversus, Mars Express, and Dead Space.

Josh Keaton - Tofu

Josh Keaton

Tofu (or Dr. Tofu Ono) is played by Josh Keaton (English) and Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese).

Dr. Tofu is a chiropractic doctor who has a clinic close to the Tendo Dojo, having worked closely with the Tendo family for years.

Keaton is best known for voicing Spider-Man in Spectacular Spider-Man (plus a cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), and he also plays Steve Rogers in What If...? and young Hercules in Disney's Hercules.

Abbey Veffer - Tomoyo

Abbey Veffer

Abbey Veffer plays Tomoyo, a secondary character appearing in Episode 2 of the new Ranma 1/2 anime.

She is also voiced by Ayaka Kamimoto in the show's original Japanese audio track and can be seen as a fellow student going to school with Ranma and Akane.

Veffer's work has included appearances on Elder Scrolls Online, Heavenly Delusion, and Genshin Impact.

Jonah Scott - Tatewaki Kuno

Jonah Scott

Tatewaki Kuno is voiced by Jonah Scott in English and Tomokazu Sugita in Japanese. Kuno is Ranma's biggest rival who is also vying for the heart of Ranma's new fiance, Akane.

Funnily enough though, he also chases after the female form of Ranma as well, not knowing it is his bitter rival in another body.

Scott's previous credits include Beastars, The Prince of Tennis, and Fire in His Fingertips.

Kaiji Tang - Jusenkyo Guide

Kaiji Tang

Kaiji Tang plays the Jusenkyo Guide seen early on in Ranma 1/2. Tang's tourist guide is responsible for watching over the spring that Ranma falls into in Episode 1.

It is this started Chinese water that grants the series' titular hero the powers to swap from male to female and back.

Tang can also be seen/heard in Visions of Mana, Gantz: O, and Jujutsu Kaisen (read more about the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise here).

David Kaye - Narrator

David Kaye

Narrating the hilarious adventures of Ranma and co. in the new anime is voice actor David Kaye. Kaye's narrator role is occupied by Ken'ichi Ogata in the Japanese version of the series.

Kaye also voiced the titan Arishem in Marvel Studios' Eternals, with credits on other hits like the Ratchet and Clank franchise and Beast Wars.

Ranma 1/2 is now streaming on Netflix.