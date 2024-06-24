Rising Impact's colorful cast of characters is returning for season 2 as the beloved anime gets a release update.

The hit golfing anime - based on Nakaba Suzuki's manga of the same name - is coming back to the fairway. A second season will be released on Netflix.

The story follows third-grader (and golfing prodigy) Gawain Nanaumi as he embarks on a quest to become the best golfer in the world.

When Will Rising Impact Season 2 Release?

Fans excited for Rising Impact Season 2 will not have to wait long for more of the series.

Netflix announced the series will return to the service weeks after Season 1's debut. The streamer is the official international home to the anime after it licensed what was supposed to be a Japanese net series (an online web anime) version of the golfing epic.

Season 1 hit the service on June 22, with the show's first 12 episodes dropping on the platform.

A second batch of episodes (Season 2) will follow close after on Tuesday, August 6.

Who's Cast in Rising Impact Season 2?

Heading into Season 2 of Rising Impact, fans can expect much of the Season 1 cast to reprise their roles.

Leading this effort will, of course, be the show's central golfing prodigy, Gawain Nanaumi.

Nanaumi san is voiced in Japanese by Misaki Kuno and in English by Kieran Regan. He is the series' main character, a young boy who uses his super-power-esque golfing ability to head out on a quest to become the best golfer in the world.

Joining Gawain in the series' second batch of episodes will also likely be characters like his best friend and longtime rival Lancelot Norman (played by Yumiri Hanamori in Japanese and Kieran Regan in English), professional golfer and a mentor to Gawain, Kiria Nishino (You Taichi in Japanese and Abby Trott in English), and Kiria's younger sister and fellow golfer Kurumi Nishino (Atsumi Tanezaki in Japanese and Colleen O'Shaughnessey in English).

A full list of the expected cast for Rising Impact Season 2 can be seen below:

Gawain Nanaumi - Misaki Kuno (JP) / Debi Derryberry (EN)

Lancelot Norman - Yumiri Hanamori (JP) / Kieran Regan (EN)

Kiria Nishino - You Taichi (JP) / Abby Trott (EN)

Kurumi Nishino - Atsumi Tanezaki (JP) / Colleen O'Shaughnessey (EN)

Kai Todoin - Katsuyuki Konishi (JP) / Kyle McCarley (EN)

Riser Hopkins - Shunsuke Takeuchi (JP) / Nicolas Roye (EN)

Liebel Ringvald - Yuto Uemura (JP) / Chris Hackney (EN)

Yumiko Koizumi - Kaede Hondo (JP) / Julie Nathanson (EN)

Platalissa Bonaire - Yumi Uchiyama (JP) / Erin Yvette (EN)

Wanglian Li - Eiji Takemoto (JP) / Michael Yurchak (EN)

What Will Happen in Rising Impact Season 2?

Fans can expect an exciting next chapter of Rising Impact to unfold.

Season 1 introduced audiences to the world of the hit golfing anime and the pursuit of Gawain Nanaumi to become the greatest golfer in the world.

Throughout the first 12 episodes, fans followed Gawain as he immersed himself in the world of professional golf, competing against some of the best in the world, including the dastardly Lancelot Norman (who he both won and lost to in Season 1).

Everything came to a head in the Season 1 finale, though, as both Gawain and Lancelot headed to their first real high-stakes tournament, the Camelot Cup.

The last episode of Season 1 seemed to tease that this intense competition would be the center of Season 2, with both Gawain and Lancelot sent to England to compete.

As Lancelot is as confident as ever after stealing away a qualification berth to the tourney in Season 1, Episode 12, Gawain is not faring as well.

While being sent off on his journey by his Grandfather and mentor Kiria, it was teased that the young golfing prodigy may have a deeper connection to the homeland of the Camelot Cup than he ever knew.

Season 2 will likely explore this deeper, following the young golfer as he faces adversity from his fellow competitors.

Hopefully, he can overcome the odds and get his first win on the world stage as opposed to crumbling under the pressure of the major golfing event.

Rising Impact Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

