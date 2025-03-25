Despite what previously may have been thought, a recent 2025 Netflix anime update has not spelled good news for Beastars Season 3 Part 2's release.

The hit anime, based on the manga of the same name, kicked off its third season on the platform in December 2024, releasing 12 new episodes in the ongoing Beastars story of Legoshi—a lone grey wolf attending school in a world full of anthropomorphic animals.

However, that was only the beginning of Season 3, with 24 (not 12) new episodes set to make up this particular chapter in the Beastar saga when everything is said and done.

Beastars Season 3 Part 2 was noticeably absent from a recent Netflix anime update, potentially meaning its release is not as imminent as some may have expected.

As a part of the streamer's ongoing content efforts, it released a new presentation titled "AnimeJapan 2025 HIGHLIGHTS," showing off the latest news and relevant information from the platform coming out of one of Japan's biggest anime conventions of the year, AnimeJapan.

However, while Beastars Season 3 was mentioned as a past project (as in something that is already streaming), Part 2 was nowhere to be found.

If the show's return was imminent, then one would expect Netflix to promote such a fact as a part of a release like this. This likely means the anime is not coming back as soon as some may have thought it would.

Previous predictions put Beastars Season 3 Part 2's eventual release somewhere around Spring this year so as to line up with past seasons of the hit animated series; however, that no longer looks like it is going to be the case.

Most split-part anime releases from Netflix in the past have only taken a handful of months off between releases. For Beastars it looks like it is going to be a touch longer.

With the series not appearing in any of Netflix's recent anime plans, that likely means a release sometime in the latter half of the year (Q3 or Q4 2025) makes the most sense.

And with all the big-name anime coming to the service this year, fans are going to have plenty to ogle over before Beastars eventually makes its grand return (read more about the biggest anime series coming to Netflix in 2025 here).

Whenever its release is, the streamer will hopefully not want to keep fans waiting too long, as this is the last season of the series after all.

What Will Happen in Beastars Season 3 Part 2?

With only 12 episodes left in Beastars, fans can expect the team at animation studio Orange will pull out all the stops to make it something special.

Audiences have been on a journey with series lead Legochi to this point. They have seen him overcome what seemed to be insurmountable odds and grow as a person (or wolf, I guess) in moments like when he was forced to eat the leg of his herbivore friend Louis.

Much of Season 3 to this point has been devoted to adapting the Interspecies Relations arc from the Beastars manga, following Legoshi as he recovers from his battle with Tem's killer and heads out on his own to live independently for the first time.

Season 3 Part 2 will tackle what is left of the manga story, namely the Revenge of the Love Failure arc. This particular bit of the Beastars tale wraps up Legoshi's epic saga while giving the series's carnivorous main character one last challenge to reckon with.

This last arc sees Legoshi come under the employ of the fixer, Yahya. Yahya makes Legoshi an offer he cannot refuse, as the show's hero is forced to go after a hybrid crime lord known as Melon.

Everything from here is a culmination featuring some of the story's biggest and best beats like Legoshi confessing his love for the adorable Haru and entering into one final conflict with the mysterious crime lord he is now after.

Beastars is now streaming on Netflix.