Beastars: Here's Why Legoshi Eats Louis' Leg In Season 2 Finale

A shocking snack has fans shaken after watching Netflix's Beastars Season 2 finale.

As viewers wait on the mysterious release date of Beastars Season 3, Part 2, many are rewatching or catching up on past seasons.

Beastars Season 3, Part 1 was recently released and featured a stellar group of voice actors. However, an emotional scene concluded Season 2 in 2021.

Why Did Legoshi Eat Louis' Leg?

In the Beastars Season 2 finale, Legoshi's decision to eat Louis' leg culminates their struggles with identity and acceptance.

Throughout Beastars, Jonah Scott as Legoshi and Griffin Puatu as Louis add depth to these prominent scenes.

Legoshi, as a carnivore, spends Season 2 grappling with his predatory instincts, undergoing intense training to suppress his primal urges. However, his ultimate realization is that he cannot merely reject his carnivorous nature but must integrate it responsibly.

Eating Louis' leg, freely offered in a moment of trust, symbolized Legoshi's acceptance of his identity as a carnivore. It wasn't an act of indulgence but a necessary step to gain the strength to defeat Riz and protect others.

For Louis, offering his leg represents a critical turning point in his arc. Branded during his traumatic past as a caged herbivore in the Black Market, his leg symbolizes the control that trauma has had over his life.

Louis' leadership of the Shishigumi and his attempts to live like a carnivore were efforts to reclaim power, but they left him increasingly weak and disconnected from his true self. By allowing Legoshi to eat the leg bearing his brand, Louis not only severs his ties to this past but embraces his identity as a herbivore, finding strength in vulnerability and trust.

Eating Louis' leg carries weight later during Legoshi's confrontation with Riz. When Riz realizes that Legoshi ate Louis' leg (with Louis' consent) and their bond remains unbroken, it shatters Riz's belief that herbivores and carnivores cannot coexist peacefully.

This moment is pivotal in eating away Riz's worldview and ending the fight without further bloodshed.

Ultimately, the scene displays Beastars overall themes of self-acceptance, trust, and the potential for harmony between seemingly incompatible individuals.

Beastars Season 3, Part 1 is streaming on Netflix.