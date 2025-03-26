Delicious in Dungeon production information may hold the key to a potential release projection for Season 2.

Based on the manga of the same name, Delicious in Dungeon is a unique mix of Dungeons & Dragons and Top Chef, following an adventuring party as they eat/cook their way through a traditional fantasy dungeon setting.

Season 1 of the series ran on Netflix from January to June 2024, and Season 2 is promised to eventually air.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 Release Projections

Netflix

While a specific window has yet to be revealed, fans think they may have a solid release projection for Delicious in Dungeon Season 2.

Season 2 of the hit anime adaptation was announced in June 2024, following the release of the first season finale. It was teased with a brief teaser and a poster to drum up hype for the second batch of episodes.

However, that first sneak peek announced, "Season 2 [has been] confirmed" and nothing more.

Looking back at how Season 1 came to be, fans may be able to predict when Season 2 will eventually see the light of day.

Delicious in Dungeon Season 1 was originally confirmed to be in the works in August 2022 before premiering roughly 17 months later in January 2024. Based on this, one case assumes Studio Trigger (the team behind the series) started work on the show shortly after that.

Season 2 was announced to be in production on August 31, 2024 (per Delicious in Dungeon's official X account). If the second batch of episodes followed a similar production-start-to-release window, a likely release projection for Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 is sometime in early 2026.

Perhaps it will fall into the same January window as the first season, but there is a chance it will also come later.

This could be disappointing for fans hoping the series would return sometime this year, but luckily, Netflix has some big anime plans this year to fill the Delicious in Dungeon void.

What Will Happen in Delicious in Dungeon Season 2?

Netflix

When Delicious in Dungeon Season 2 eventually releases, fans can expect more epic fantasy fun (along with some good ol' home cooking to go with it).

Season 1 introduced audiences to the world of the series, pulling the curtain back on its primary adventuring party as they sought to take down a red dragon and recover main character Laios' missing sister.

Much of the season was devoted to Laios and the party going deeper into a dungeon, using its fantasy creatures to sustain themselves by cooking what many had thought could not be cooked.

This took the form of roast basilisk, steamed living armor, exorcism sorbet, and many other dishes. Heading into Season 2, fans can expect more of these delicious meals to pop up and a few exciting new story beats.

Season 1 covered the events of the first 52 chapters of the manga, last tackling the events of the dramatic Sixth Floor Arc. The party went up against the Canaries, a crew of fellow dungeoneers who wanted to take control of the dungeons.

If Season 2 picks up from where the first left off, the next order of business is jumping into the First Floor Interlude, Dwarf City Ruins, and Lunatic Magician's House arcs.

This next part of the story sees the party explore the history of the Canaries more, take on dastardly creatures like a horde of succubi, and attempt to free the mysterious Winged Lion.

Beyond that, there is plenty of story for the show to tackle (four more major arcs, to be exact). So, if Delicious in Dungeon were to be greenlit for a third season, it would not be all that surprising.

Fans looking for more from the Delicious in Dungeon anime team can watch New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, which is set to debut on Netflix sometime this year.