Vinland Saga Season 3: Will It Ever Come Out? (2025 Update)

In 2025, the question remains: Will Vinland Saga Season 3 ever come out?

The Viking-centric anime series wowed audiences with its debut in 2019. It tells the epic tale of a slave raised by Norse warriors who killed his family and grows up to seek revenge for the crimes committed against his name.

Four years after its Season 1 debut, Vinland Saga officially received a Season 2 in 2023; however, that would seemingly be it. Since then, word on a third season has remained scarce, and there has been no official news on whether it will happen.

MAPPA

Vinland Saga Season 3 remains off the board in 2025, but that does not mean it will never come out.

Over two years after Season 2 kicked off, a third batch of episodes for the action-packed Viking epic has not yet been announced. However, evidence suggests Season 3 is coming.

The last fans heard about the show came way of a cryptic tease from series character designer Takahiko Abiru. In a post on X from June 2023, Abiru wrote, "Thorfinn's journey will continue," without disclosing when fans will see this continuation:

"My gratitude goes to you as all staff members were able to continue making this work without giving up until today.

I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love 'Vinland Saga.' Thank you so much! ...Thorfinn's journey will continue."

Since then, though, there has been relative radio silence on the Vinland Saga Season 3 front. The animation studio behind the project, MAPPA, has several big-name projects in the works, but Vinland Saga is nowhere to be seen on the company's slate.

In 2025 alone, the studio is working on five announced anime series (like Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2 and the hotly anticipated new Lazarus series). Beyond that, MAPPA is set to continue working on the Jujutsu Kaisen (which is also awaiting its third season), Ranma ½, and Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku series.

While plans can always change, this packed schedule indicates that if Vinland Saga Season 3 were to happen, it would likely not occur until 2026 at the earliest.

Something that changed in recent months, though, that could prompt a Vinland Saga Season 3 to happen soon is that the manga the series is based on is ending soon.

The Vinland Saga manga is in the middle of its final arc and will conclude (after almost 20 years) sometime in 2025. With a definitive end in sight, this could increase the chances of a third season finally happening.

Where Will the Vinland Saga Story Go in Season 3?

If/when Vinland Saga Season 3 eventually comes to fruition, it will feature some of the franchise's most exciting and dramatic story beats.

Thus far in the series, the hit anime has followed the fierce warrior Thorfinn as he aims to get revenge on the people who killed his family and forced him into slavery.

Last season, audiences catch up with Thorinn as he is again taken as a slave on the mysterious Ketil farm. If a Season 3 were to happen, it would likely pick up from here as Thorfinn begins his quest for retribution in earnest.

This part of the story has become known as the Eastern Expedition Arc. In this chapter of the Vinland story, Thorfinn befriends a fellow slave named Einar, breaks free of his enslaved binds, and ventures Eastward toward the exotic land of Greece.

On his quest back to his homeland, Thorfinn encounters new friends, grows in power, and takes on various factions of dastardly Jomsvikings.

This is technically the second-to-last major arc of the Vinland Saga canon, meaning the series could set things up perfectly for the long-awaited Final Arc, where Thorfinn returns to Iceland with his new allies and assembles a crew to inhabit the long-lost Vinland.

Vinland Saga is streaming on Netflix.

