After months of waiting, news of Vinland Saga Season 3's release remains scarce, but there are a few glimmers of hope fans can latch onto.

Based on Makoto Yukimura's manga of the same name, the second season of the hit anime ended nearly a year ago, leaving audiences waiting for an update on what is next.

Across its first two seasons, the series has been nothing but epic, telling the Viking-era story of a young boy who seeks revenge for the death of his father.

Is Vinland Saga Season 3 on the Way?

Vinland Saga

Despite no Season 3 greenlight, evidence is mounting that the show will eventually return; it just might be a bit of a wait.

While not an explicit reveal of a Season 3 release, Vinland Saga character designer of Takahiko Abiru tweeted shortly after the end of Season 2, teasing "[the] journey will continue:"

"My gratitude goes to you as all staff members were able to continue making this work without giving up until today. I'd like to extend my appreciation to the fans all around the world that love 'Vinland Saga.' Thank you so much! ...Thorfinn's journey will continue."

It would make sense for Vinland Saga to continue beyond Season 2, seeing as there is plenty of source material for the series to adapt.

Seasons 1 and 2 only covered the first 100 chapters of the anime they are based on, starting with the Eastern Expedition Arc at the end of the second season.

Seeing as the manga is still ongoing, with 164 chapters released to this point, surely the anime team will do what they can to see more of this story hit the small screen.

However, it could be quite the wait for the series to return if/when it does.

The studio behind the hit anime, MAPPA, has been incredibly busy outside of its work on Vinland Saga. MAPPA has five TV projects in the works (including Zenshu, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, and Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2).

MAPPA has no lack of work coming up over the next couple of years. That means when Vinland Saga Season 3 is officially announced, fans might be waiting until at least 2026 for its eventual release.

No official confirmation of Vinland Saga Season 3 has been made public.

What Will Happen in Vinland Saga Season 3?

Given that Vinland Saga is based on a beloved manga series for its anime adaptation, one can read ahead to find out what will happen next in the story.

While Season 1 centered on the main character, Thorfinn, as he joined a Viking crew to get revenge for his father's death, Season 2 did a one-eighty, following Thorfinn as he was taken in as a slave on the Ketil farm.

Season 3 will likely see Thorfinn join forces with his new friend and fellow slave, Einar, as the series begins what is known in the manga as the Eastern Expedition Arc.

This particular arc covers the events of Chapters 100 to 166 of the manga; the pair leave their familiar surroundings of Vinland for the exotic locals of Greece.

On their journey, they encounter new allies to befriend, foes to face, and secrets to uncover as they venture beyond the surroundings they have become familiar with.

Vinland Saga is now streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix in the U.S.

