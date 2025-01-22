LEGO to Release First-Ever 'One Piece' Netflix Set

LEGO and the hit One Piece series are about to join forces in a way fans have never seen from the Netflix show before.

Spirits have been high since One Piece was renewed for a second season on Netflix, giving the live-action adaptation of the hit Manga series new life. Season 1 earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike, and anticipation is already high for Season 2's arrival.

As the show has grown in popularity, merchandise associated with the Netflix series has also become a hot commodity for fans looking to celebrate the story and characters. Now, rumors indicate LEGO is about to jump into the fray with its own new line of exciting collectibles.

LEGO Teases First One Piece Sets

Netflix

A leak from LEGO (via Instagram user @a.clay.brick) teased the first-ever buildable brick sets inspired by the hit live-action Netflix series, One Piece.

According to this rumor, there are five new sets lined up to release in August 2025, which will be inspired by undisclosed sets and characters from One Piece. The sets' five-digit codes, piece counts, and rumored prices can be seen below:

75636 - 301 pieces, $30

75637 - 573 pieces, $50

76638 - 926 pieces, $80

75639 - 1376, $100

75640 - 3402 pieces, age 18+, price unknown

More than likely, at least one of these sets will be one of the many pirate ships seen through the course of One Piece Season 1. This could include either the Going Merry, Buggy's ship, or Admiral Garp's ship, particularly one of the larger sets in line for release.

Other sets could take inspiration from one of the many battles that took place over Season 1, especially battles featuring the biggest names from the show's core cast of characters.

LEGO could also potentially use sets like the Baratie floating restaurant or other similar buildings for their own buildable LEGO sets.

When Will One Piece Season 2 Be Released?

While speculation on One Piece Season 2's release has been a hot topic, the series could still be a ways away from its comeback to Netflix. The last fans heard from production was that shooting was still ongoing as of October, meaning the show may not finish filming until later in 2024 or early into 2025.

With these LEGO sets rumored to hit shelves in August, more than likely, they will be available for purchase before Season 2 is available to stream.

At the very least, One Piece Season 2 is set in stone for release sometime in 2025, but it will most likely be closer to the end of the year with production still ongoing.

Considering how late in the year the LEGO sets release, they could be the perfect way to help kick off Season 2's promotional tour if new episodes arrive not long after August. With only four months in the year after that, setting up a Fall or early Winter debut for Season 2 would not be much of a shock.

Production on One Piece Season 2 is still taking place, but the show is expected to return to Netflix sometime in 2025.