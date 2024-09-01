A recent investment call with Netflix confirmed the release window for One Piece Season 2.

The last season of One Piece ended with Luffy and his crew headed toward the Grand Line in their captain's adventure to attain the titular treasure. However, the post-credits scene of the last episode teased fan favorite Smoker, a devoted member of the Marines who has his sights set on the straw hat pirate.

Fans have been speculating for months about when the next One Piece season will be released. Based on the length of its production, it was estimated that the next season could be released in Summer or Fall 2025.

[ One Piece Netflix Season 2: Release, Cast & Everything We Know About New Live-Action Episodes ]

Netflix Officially Reveals One Piece Season 2 Release Timeframe

Netflix

In an investment call with Netflix on July 18, co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed that Season 2 of One Piece will be released in 2025 and was in production.

Deadline previously reported that filming for Season 2 of One Piece began in June, and an interview with Tomorrow Studios President Becky Clements confirmed that shooting would continue into December.

Filming for Season 1 of One Piece lasted 203 days, beginning on January 31, 2022, and wrapping on August 22, 2022. The show premiered a year later on August 31, 2023.

Filming for Season 2 of One Piece should last between 154 and 213 days, beginning in June and wrapping in December. Unless post-production lasts a whole year, fans should expect Season 2 to be released around November or December 2025.

What Should Fans Expect Next for Netflix's One Piece?

Fans initially expected Season 2 of One Piece to adapt everything up to the Alabasta arc from the manga. However, a recent announcement from One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda stated that the next season would only cover up to Drum Island, leaving Alabasta for an as-of-yet-confirmed third season.

According to Nux, a popular Youtuber, One Piece showrunner Matt Owens resisted Netflix executives who wanted to cut arcs to fit Alabasta into Season 2 (per Comicbook). While Season 1 certainly cut down and streamlined arcs, that will become increasingly difficult moving forward.

Ironically, fans may find the news that next season will not end with the Alabasta arc disappointing. Yet, if Owens could talk executives out of including it in Season 2, the prospects of another season being confirmed by Netflix would be more likely.

Season 2 of One Piece will release on Netflix in 2025.

Read more about One Piece below:

One Piece Season 2 Cast: Every Character Expected to Appear

One Piece Netflix DP Reveals 1 Big Scene Got Completely Reshot (Exclusive)

One Piece Movies in Order: How to Watch by Release Date Order