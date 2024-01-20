One Piece Netflix Season 2: Release, Cast & Everything We Know About New Live-Action Episodes

Netflix’s smash-hit One Piece was renewed for Season 2. Get the scoop on everything there is to know about the continuing adventures of Luffy and crew, including its cast, story, and possible release date.

The live-action adaptation of One Piece premiered on August 31, 2023, and quickly won over audiences with its action, charm, and the sincerity with which it brought creator Eiichiro Oda’s beloved stories to life.

When Is One Piece Season 2 Releasing?

Netflix

In September 2023, shortly after One Piece's series debut, Netflix made the exciting announcement that a second season was in the works. Naturally, fans have been curious to find out when the show will return for its sophomore run.

According to Becky Clements, the president of One Piece production house Tomorrow Studios, the scripts for Season 2 were written before the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes. What’s more is that per Clements (via Variety), the second season could be ready to air 12-18 months after the strikes’ conclusions:

“Realistically, hopefully, a year away, if we move very quickly, and that is a possibility. Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air.”

The Hollywood strikes ended last fall, so keeping Clements’ estimate in mind, One Piece Season 2 could drop as soon as November 2024.

But looking at Season 1, production took place between January and August 2022 before coming to Netflix in August 2023. So, depending on when filming finally gets underway, a premiere closer to Summer 2025 may be more realistic.

Who’s Cast in One Piece Season 2?

Netflix

All five main heroes from One Piece’s first season have been confirmed by Netflix to return for the next batch of episodes. This includes fan-favorite Iñaki Godoy as Luffy. The principal cast can be seen below:

Iñaki Godoy - Luffy

Mackenyu - Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd - Nami

Jacob Romero - Usopp

Taz Skylar - Sanji

As for the supporting characters, several new cast members are expected to be added for the new season. This includes the anthropomorphic, shapeshifting reindeer Tony Tony Chopper, whose inclusion is expected to be achieved through special effects.

And speaking to Deadline in an interview conducted during the SAG-AFTRA strike, One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens discussed his hopes to cast Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis - a professed One Piece fan who has previously campaigned for the part - as Dr. Kureha.

As Owens put it, “At this point, we’re writing for her,” indicating the team’s strong desire to have Jamie Lee Curtis join the show:

“When she reposted that, it got a lot of fan interest, and I commented on it. We’re trying to manifest it. Yes, as of right now, SAG is still striking so there have not been real conversations. But as soon as there can be, I’m ready. I will take her out to dinner, we’ll talk about it. We’ll do all of it because at this point we’re writing for her — we really, really want her to come and play with us in Season 2.”

What Will Happen in One Piece Season 2?

Netflix

So, now that the release date and cast for the upcoming season of One Piece have been established, what new adventures could the Straw Hats be taken on?

For starters, a post-credits sequence at the very end of the Season 1 finale revealed that the villainous Smoker is out to hunt down Luffy. Smoker the White Hunter is a vice admiral in the Marines, an organization that the heroes had many a dealing with last time around.

Additionally, considering the number of story arcs that Season 1 made its way through, Season 2 is poised to cover a similar amount of ground. The second season will likely adapt the Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, Little Garden, Drum Island, and Arabasta arcs.

After the defeat of Arlong, the crew of the Going Merry will continue to venture toward the Grand Line in search of the mythical treasure known as the One Piece.

Their travels should take them to Loguetown to resupply, then on to the dangerous Reverse Mountain, where Luffy and company could potentially encounter a gigantic whale (if the budget allows, of course).

At Whiskey Peak, the Straw Hats will contend with Baroque Works and its leader Sir Crocodile. And, if Season 2 adheres to the predicted sequence, the finale will ultimately put everyone in the desert kingdom of Arabasta for an all-out battle with Crocodile and his forces.

One thing’s for sure though: the journey isn’t even close to being over for Monkey D. Luffy and his friends. One Piece’s producers have gone on record as saying they’d love for the series to run for as long as possible, with many of the cast sharing in that view, so the future certainly appears bright.

All eight episodes in One Piece’s first season are available to stream exclusively on Netflix.