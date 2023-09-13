Live-Action One Piece Season 2 Gets Exciting Update from Netflix Producers

Two producers behind Netflix's live-action One Piece series shared some exciting news about a potential Season 2.

After running for years as one of the biggest animes and mangas in the world, One Piece got the full-scale live-action treatment, debuting on the streaming giant.

The first batch of episodes in this pirating adventure got glowing reviews, and quickly shot up the streaming charts, becoming the biggest show on Netflix in both of its first two weeks.

This all comes without an official announcement of a Season 2, despite scripts reportedly having been written for a sophomore run (per Variety).

In a conversation with Deadline, One Piece producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements teased conversations about Season 2 of the hit live-action series.

When asked about hopes for a second season, Adelstein and Clements said they "have hopes for 12 seasons" as there is "so much material:"

Adelstein: "We have hopes for 12 seasons, there’s so much material." Clements: "We’re over 1,080 chapters at this point in the manga.. We have plans with Matt Owens for how we would break multiple seasons, and I think even if we did six seasons, we would probably only use up half of the chapters of the manga. It really could go on and on and on."

They then revealed they have had "thorough conversations about what we would do with Season 2" and have even talked about where they would go "for season three to six" if given the opportunity:

Clements: "Everything we do is in concert with Netflix, [manga publisher] Shueisha and Oda-san, they are a part of that conversation. We’ve definitely had more thorough conversations about what we would do with Season 2 should we have the opportunity, and then less extensive conversations about where we would go for season three to six."

Clements added that they "feel lucky to have the roadmap" and they are "unified in the parts of the manga that you just absolutely cannot eliminate:"

Clements: "The one thing I would say, we’re all unified in the parts of the manga that you just absolutely cannot eliminate, and that’s our guiding principle, the stories that we know and the characters that we know are important to the fans. So that really is the start in breaking future seasons. It will require a lot of conversations, but we feel lucky to have the roadmap."

Will One Piece Get a Season 2?

As of now, a second season of Netflix's One Piece adaptation has not been given the green light from the streamer. However, it feels like an inevitability at this point.

The showrunners have made it clear they are ready should a second batch of episodes get the rubber stamp.

A Season 2 was even teased to close out the first season, with a major One Piece villain making his presence known to set up the next arc of the series.

Yes, One Piece is currently the most expensive series Netflix has ever taken on, but the anime adaptation seems to be a resounding success, winning over both longtime fans and newcomers to the IP.

As for when an announcement for Season 2 could happen, it is anyone's guess.

Marty Adelstein, CEO of Tomorrow Studios, recently told Variety (via Dexerto), "I suspect we’ll hear from them in the next week to two weeks," meaning an announcement is likely imminent.

Season 1 of One Piece can be streamed now on Netflix.