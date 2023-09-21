One Piece: Luffy Actor Iñaki Godoy Reacts to Season 2 Announcement

Live-action Luffy actor Iñaki Godoy shared his excitement following One Piece's Season 2 announcement

Godoy headlined a stellar cast in Netflix's adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's beloved pirating anime and manga, with this central group of characters being largely to thank for the live-action series' rave reviews.

While a second season of One Piece was not a guarantee (despite series producers having "thorough conversations" about a sophomore effort), after its astoundingly positive critical reception and killer viewership numbers, Netflix gave Season 2 a greenlight mere weeks after the first season's debut.

Production for Season 2 will not start until the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood are resolved, but that has not stopped some of One Piece's stars from celebrating the renewal.

Luffy Actor Celebrates One Piece Season 2

Following One Piece Season 2 getting the green light from Netflix, series star Iñaki Godoy took to social media to celebrate the announcement.

Posting on his personal Instagram Stories, Godoy (who plays the rubber man pirate Luffy at the center of the hit series) celebrated alongside his dog, Nicolás.

The actor added the Kool & the Gang disco hit "Celebration" to the story with his canine companion, assumedly referencing One Piece Season 2 being given the go-ahead.

In a separate Story, Godoy mentioned "new adventures in the horizon," sharing a post from his recent 80 sailing trip in and around the Caribbean.

Given the timing of this second Story, it is likely the "new adventures" he is alluding to are the next batch of episodes in the highly-celebrated anime adaptation.

What To Expect in One Piece Season 2

Just like Iñaki Godoy, surely, the One Piece faithful are ecstatic that the live-action series is getting a second season on Netflix.

And now that Season 2 has been confirmed, fans are wondering what they can actually expect in this next batch of episodes.

As explained by One Piece producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, they "have [a] roadmap" for Season 2 and beyond, and according to Marty Adelstein (via Variety), CEO of Tomorrow Studios, "[they have] got scripts ready."

Now it is just a matter of the studios coming to an agreement with the actors and writers before production can kick off in earnest.

Series showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens have clearly laid the groundwork for where One Piece will go next, teasing the villain for the Straw Hat Pirates' next adventure at the end of Season 1.

Given One Piece is an adaptation that has stayed fairly close to its source material, fans can look to Eiichiro Oda's iconic anime and manga for where the live-action series will go next.

Looking at the pace from Season 1, it seems likely Season 2 will cover six arcs from Oda's swash-buckling odyssey. Those are Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, Little Garden, Drum Island, and Arabasta.

And on this journey, Godoy's Luffy will come across a couple more crew members, including the already-teased Tony Tony Chopper.

Season 1 of One Piece is streaming now on Netflix.