One Piece Movies in Order: How to Watch by Release Date Order

For those taking a deep dive into the One Piece anime, here is how to watch all the franchise's movies.

Eiichiro Oda's pirating epic has been making waves in the mainstream as of late, thanks to a highly celebrated live-action Netflix series.

However, long before the streamer reimagined the series, One Piece became a mainstay amongst the manga and anime community with a run going for more than 25 years.

The long-running anime series has over 1000 episodes and 15 movies, making it hard to discern what to watch and when.

One Piece Movies In Order of Release

There have been 15 One Piece movies released over the years, telling various stories across the swashbuckling world.

One thing to note with these films is that they are completely disconnected and considered non-canon from the ongoing anime series.

Despite some of the movies taking place at the same time as certain events in the anime, because of their non-canon status, they do not necessarily contradict any of the anime's narrative.

The films are listed below in release order:

One Piece: The Movie - March 4, 2000

- March 4, 2000 Clockwork Island Adventure - March 3, 2001

- March 3, 2001 Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals - March 2, 2002

- March 2, 2002 Dead End Adventure - March 1, 2003

- March 1, 2003 The Cursed Holy Sword - March 6, 2004

- March 6, 2004 Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island - March 5, 2005

- March 5, 2005 Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle - March 4, 2006

- March 4, 2006 The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta - March 3, 2007

- March 3, 2007 Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura - March 1, 2008

- March 1, 2008 One Piece Film: Strong World - December 12, 2009

- December 12, 2009 Straw Hat Chase - March 19, 2011

- March 19, 2011 One Piece Film: Z - December 15, 2012

- December 15, 2012 One Piece Film: Gold - July 23, 2016

- July 23, 2016 One Piece: Stampede - August 9, 2019

- August 9, 2019 One Piece Film: Red - August 6, 2022

1.) One Piece: The Movie - March 4, 2000

Toei Animation

If doing a full walkthrough of the anime and every movie, the first One Piece film (simply titled One Piece: The Movie) should be viewed after Episode 18 of the hit anime.

The first film sees the Straw Hats Pirates come to blows with the dastardly pirate Eldoraggo as the two parties clash while searching for a dead pirate captain's treasure.

One Piece: The Movie takes place between the Syrup Village and Baratie Arc of the anime, happening as a part of the East Blue Saga.

2.) Clockwork Island Adventure - March 3, 2001

Toei Animation

Falling after the Loguetown Arc during the East Blue Saga is One Piece: Clockwork Island Adventure.

This film follows a vacation gone amiss for the Straw Hat Pirates, as the crew is forced to team up with the Theif Brothers after their ship, the Going Merry, is stolen. The team heads to Clockwork Island to take on an evil pirate cabal, as they attempt to retrieve their ship and get their crewmate Nami out of a potential marriage.

Clockwork Island Adventure is a one-off side story but technically happens following the events of Episode 53 of the anime.

3.) Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals - March 2, 2002

Toei Animation

Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals is widely considered a skippable filler film in the One Piece franchise, but for those looking to tick it off their list, it comes after Episode 102 of the anime.

It sees Straw Hat Doctor Chopper being crowned the leader of a mysterious island full of intelligent animals the crew arrives on in search of treasure.

Chopper’s Kingdom takes place after the Arabasta Arc in the Arabasta Saga.

4.) Dead End Adventure - March 1, 2003

Toei Animation

Released in March 2003, Dead End Adventure is the first film set during the events of the Sky Island Saga and the first feature-length film set in the One Piece universe.

Dead End Adventure follows the series' iconic band of pirates as they enter a deadly pirate race, going head-to-head with a villainous vice-admiral and his bounty hunter sidekick.

It can actually be watched at any time during the Goat Island Arc, but it is best enjoyed after Episode 138.

5.) The Cursed Holy Sword - March 6, 2004

Toei Animation

The Roronoa Zoro-centric movie, The Cursed Holy Sword takes place after Episode 14 of the Ruluka Island Arc (aka Episode 143 overall).

The film sees Zoro split from the Straw Hats and side with some Marines as both the familiar band of pirates and the Marines go after a cured sword known as the Shichiseiken.

The Cursed Holy Sword offers a very Zoro-focused story, happening in the midst of the Ruluka Island arc in the Sky Island Saga.

6.) Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island - March 5, 2005

Toei Animation

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island was released back in March 2005, serving as the sixth movie in this storied franchise.

Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island sees the Straw Hats make a pitstop at a relaxing island community led by a new character named Baron Omatsuri; however, everything may not be as tranquil as it seems, as the team starts to discover the dark mystery beneath this pristine community.

The film has been called one of the most vital for One Piece completionists and is best watched following Episode 224 of the Ocean’s Dream Arc in the Water 7 Saga.

7.) Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle - March 4, 2006

Toei Animation

The seventh movie on the list came nine years after the franchise's 1997-inception, titled Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle.

The film features some of the best action the series has ever seen, focusing on the Going Merry crew as they find an old woman at the bottom of a treasure chest which they vow to get back home to Mecha Island.

Karakuri Castle is yet another treasure-hunting epic for the Straw Hats, taking place after Episode 228 during the Foxy’s Return Arc in the Water 7 Saga.

8.) The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta - March 3, 2007

Toei Animation

The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta was released as a part of One Piece's tenth birthday celebrations, and served as the first film-style remake of events that happened in the anime.

The movie condenses the events of the much-beloved Alabaster Arc into one 90-minute movie.

The Desert Princess covers the events of Episodes 92 to 130 of the anime albeit in one tight movie-sized package.

9.) Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura - March 1, 2008

Toei Animation

Another remake of classic events from the anime is Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura.

Like Adventures in Alabasta before it, Episode of Chopper Plus condenses a fan-favorite anime storyline into one movie. However, instead of being a straight retelling of the Drum Island Arc, this film tells an alternate version of that story, introducing new characters and events that never happened.

The movie is best enjoyed after Episode 325 at the end of the Water 7 Saga.

10.) One Piece Film: Strong World - December 12, 2009

Toei Animation

One Piece Film: Strong World is most definitely not canon, dealing with the destruction of some pretty iconic One Piece locale, but it is still considered one of the better entries into the franchise's catalog of films.

This pirating adventure sees the decimation of the islands of the East Blue, pitting the Straw Hats against Shiki the Golden Lion, the perpetrator behind these heinous crimes.

Strong World can be enjoyed at any time during a watch-through of the anime, but it has the best effect coming after the end of the Little East Blue Arc from the Summit Saga (aka Episode 429).

11.) Straw Hat Chase - March 19, 2011

Toei Animation

While Straw Hat Chase is considered one of the films in the One Piece franchise, it is actually more of a short, showing off what the series could look like in 3D CGI.

The 3D short is set before the time skip seen in the anime, following Luffy as he awakes separated from his crew and searches for his fellow Straw Hats.

There is no natural place for Straw Hat Chase to fit within a watch-through of the One Piece anime, so it is widely accepted to be watched right after One Piece Film: Strong World (aka after the Little East Blue Arc).

12.) One Piece Film: Z - December 15, 2012

Toei Animation

One Piece Film: Z is an emotionally charged action-packed epic, and is one of the most beloved films in the One Piece catalog.

The movie centers on a potential world-ending conflict, as the Straw Hat Pirates uncover former marine admiral Z's plan to a dangerous weapon known as the “Dyna Stones,” to trigger an apocalypse-level event.

Z slots in either after Episode 573 of the anime, or following the end of the Z’s Ambition Arc at Episode 578.

13.) One Piece Film: Gold - July 23, 2016

Toei Animation

One Piece Film: Gold marked the 13th film in the franchise, telling the story of the Straw Hats' adventure in a Vegas-like casino city aboard a ship.

What starts out as a visit to the entertainment capital of the One Piece world quickly becomes a full-on heist film the likes of which the franchise had never seen.

Gold is most effective following the Silver Mine Arc of the Whole Cake Island Saga (Episode 750).

14.) One Piece: Stampede - August 9, 2019

Toei Animation

While being a fun, action-filled adventure, One Piece: Stampede is also some of the best fan service the series has seen in the film.

It sees the Straw Hats participate in a swashbuckling pirate festival amongst the biggest and brightest from across the One Piece canon. Things take a turn though when it is revealed the festival is actually a pirating battle royale for one of Gold Rogers's treasure troves.

Stampede can be watched any time after the end of the Whole Cake Saga (Episode 889).

15.) One Piece Film: Red - August 6, 2022

Toei Animation

One Piece Film: Red is the latest film in the franchise, having come out in August 2022.

Red very much revolves around Luffy's mentor and the reason he got into the pirating game in the first place, Shanks. The film sees the Straw Hats head to a musical island where they meet a young girl who is revealed to be the daughter of the iconic red-haired pirate captain.

This one can be best appreciated after watching Episode 1030 of the anime.

Most of the One Piece movies can be streamed stateside on either Crunchyroll or Netflix.