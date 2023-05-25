Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Show Gets New Poster (Official)

A new poster for Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation debuted a look at the central band of pirates' iconic ship.

After years as a hit manga and over 1000 episodes of a fan-favorite anime, One Piece is getting the live-action treatment from the biggest streamer in the world.

All indications tease that the series will be "setting sail very soon," but no exact release timing is known, and a trailer continues to elude fans.

The only update on the Straw Hat Pirates audiences got recently was by way of some concerning test screening quotes that were proven to be "entirely untrue."

Set Sail With a New One Piece Poster

Netflix

Netflix's live-action One Piece series received a brand-new poster, sporting the Going Merry (the iconic ship owned by the Straw Hat Pirates).

The poster is a bow-on look of the goat figurehead the vessel with sails blowing in the salty sea breeze.

Netflix

Across the top of the poster are the words "The pirates are coming," which is the first thing said in the manga after Straw Hat Pirates Luffy, Zoro, and Nami come ashore before getting the Going Merry.

The ship's look is near-identical to that of the One Piece anime, sporting the white trim and bow-side canon for which it's known.

Toei Animation

What To Expect in Netflix’s One Piece?

While it is still unknown when exactly the One Piece live-action adaptation will hit Netflix, there is still a drip feed of information coming out to fans who are eagerly awaiting the new take on the beloved pirating story.

With over 1000 chapters of the manga and a similar amount of anime episodes to base its story on, there are myriad directions Netflix could take the new One Piece series on.

However, it is looking more like this swash-buckling series will begin with the origins of the Straw Hat Pirates and their first few adventures together.

Netflix previously unveiled the title of Episode 1 of the series as "Romance Dawn." This is the name of the first arc from the anime and manga, which explores the beginnings of this rambunctious crew and the story of protagonist Luffy eating the mysterious Devil Fruit and getting his stretchy powers.

This likely means the upcoming live-action adaptation will follow the manga and anime fairly closely, with Season 1 of the show covering the first couple of arcs of the source material.

Filming on One Piece is complete and the series is expected to debut sometime in 2023.