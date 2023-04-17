Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Show Gets Relieving Test Screening Update

As the anticipation is still high for Netflix's live-action One Piece show, a new exciting update from its test screenings may have further boosted the hype.

In 2020, Netflix officially announced a live-action One Piece show, with creator Eiichiro Oda sharing the exciting news on Twitter. Little is known about the anime adaptation, but the series' marketing slowly ramped up when the streaming service confirmed that it will release sometime this year.

Netflix's One Piece also has its stellar cast in the bag, with Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Jacob Gibson as Usopp.

How Did One Piece's Test Screenings Go?

One-Piece

On April 13, Divinity Seeker, a scooper with questionable legitimacy, shared in a tweet that they heard that Netflix's One Piece "tested horribly" and "the story didn't make sense to non-fans:"

"'One Piece' tested horribly, the CGI looked bad and the story didn’t make sense to non-fans, and they’re rewriting entire [episodes]."

Divinity Seeker also claimed that the tone of the live-action One Piece series was "not really working," noting that "it's jarring and inconsistent:"

"As for the tone of the show: it’s not really working. The makeup/look of some of the cast look off, and the show jumps between being over the top goofy to being serious, and it’s jarring and inconsistent."

This test screening rumor quickly spread online and on social media, ultimately prompting Greg Werner, a frequent collaborator with Shueisha and the One Piece brand to quickly debunk Divinity Seeker's claim, pointing out that it is "entirely untrue:"

"That test audience article that you don't need to read, click, or share, is entirely untrue."

Rogersbase, a popular One Piece aficionado, also debunked Divinity Seeker's scoop, describing it as a "made-up story:"

"Dropping by on my vacation to say that, to my knowledge, this is literally a made-up story."

When Will Netflix Release One Piece?

Aside from cast announcements and the poster confirming its 2023 release, Netflix has yet to fully promote the release of the live-action adaptation of One Piece.

This is understandable since it's likely that Netflix and One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda are taking their time to polish and improve all the necessary things needed before unveiling the first official look of the series to the rest of the world.

Despite minimal marketing efforts, false test screening claim by scoopers such as Divinity Seeker allows the show to receive free publicity in some form.

Given that two recognizable figures in the One Piece realm already debunked Divinity Seeker's claim, it's safe to assume that all is well in the Grand Line.

The rumor being false also means that test screenings for the series ended up doing well, which could be an exciting prospect as it slowly approaches its premiere on Netflix.

Hopefully, marketing begins to ramp up in the second half of the year, giving fans a fresh look at the live-action adaptation of the famous manga. If a trailer is unveiled then, it's possible that One Piece could premiere in the fourth quarter of this year, potentially eyeing a November or December release.

Netflix's One Piece series is set to stream sometime this year.