My Hero Academia: You’re Next Is A Meaningful Addition To The Franchise (Review)

My Hero Academia: You're Next adds a lot to the well-loved anime franchise, perfectly delivering comedic and emotional beats and offering some incredibly powerful action sequences.

The film, which takes place between My Hero Academia Season 6 and 7, follows Izuku Midoriya (hero name: Deku) and his classmates and friends as they take on a mysterious new villain, a man who looks a lot like All Might and calls himself Dark Might.

Is My Hero Academia: You're Next Worth Watching?

Bones Studio

My Hero Academia is set in a world where the majority of people are born with Quirks. These are essentially superpowers. Most people have one power, but the power One For All allows the wielder to access several powers at once. At the start of My Hero Academia, All Might passes this power on to young Midoriya, who was Quirkless and wanted nothing more than to be a hero.

The show follows him and his classmates as they train to become the world's next heroes. All For One is the main villain who is the founder of the League of Villains. He can also hold multiple powers, which he steals from others. All For One yearns to become the most powerful person on Earth, using his powers selfishly.

My Hero Academia: You're Next introduces a new villain, Dark Might, who is an imposter of All Might and clearly does not have good intentions. Class 1-A has looked up to All Might as their teacher and mentor, and there is no way they are going to let Dark Might get away with soiling his good name.

This is the fourth movie in the franchise, and surprisingly, it is the best of the bunch. Perhaps it is because, at this point, fans are so invested in the characters and their journeys that there is something so special and thought-provoking about You're Next.

Things have been rough for our favorite heroes over the last few seasons, and they do not get any easier in this movie.

For those who have not watched the anime series or read the manga, have no fear—You can still watch this movie and understand what is happening. They do a wonderful job with flashbacks and exposition so that newcomers will not be confused and will still enjoy the action and heart of the film.

That said, there are certainly some key moments that will mean a lot more to those who have been with our heroes since the beginning. In an effort to avoid spoiling things, I will simply state that the dream sequences are going to hit fans right in the heart, and you will want to have tissues handy.

My Hero Academia: You're Next perfectly blends all the things fans love about the series. There is a laugh-out-loud comedy, high stakes and pressure, fantastic action sequences, and a whole lot of heart.

Besides Dark Might, the new characters that truly stand out are Anna Scervino and Giulio Gandini. The story centers around them and their relationship, and it does not take long for viewers to instantly connect with them.

While Scervino does not have many lines, she is an important part of the events of the film. Gandini is the one that is going to steal hearts, however, and will likely be the subject of a lot of cosplay to come in the future. He is mysterious at first, but the more you get to know him, the easier it is to root for him.

Because this film takes place before the currently airing season, it might seem like it will not have a lasting impact, but it really does. The relationship between the big three – Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto – is only strengthened by what they go through this season. It is not only powerful and emotional, but there is nothing quite like seeing them kick butt together.

My Hero Academia: You're Next is entertaining from start to finish. Fans will laugh, cheer, and cry as they root for their favorite heroes. Dark Might is one of the better villains in the films, especially thanks to his backstory that will leave jaws on the floor when revealed.

Rating: 9/10

My Hero Academia: You're Next makes its North American debut when it hits theaters on October 11th.