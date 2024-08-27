Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon are back to lead the cast of Dark Winds Season 2.

Created by Graham Roland, Dark Winds is a crime thriller series from AMC+ that focuses on Joe Leaphorn as he takes on different cases while unpacking his personal journey anchored by his heart of darkness.

The series is based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee novels. Dark Winds Season 2 premiered on AMC+ on July 30, 2023.

Full Cast List of Dark Winds Season 2

Zahn McClarnon - Joe Leaphorn

Zahn McClarnon

Zahn McClarnon brings Joe Leaphorn to life in Dark Winds Season 2.

Leaphorn serves as the lieutenant of the Tribal Police. Alongside his partner, Jim Chee, they work together to solve cases in the Navajo Country that unexpectedly intersect.

In Season 2, Leaphorn's enemy from his past comes back to haunt him and endanger his life and those around him. He also unpacks the truth about his son's death.

McClarnon is best known for his roles in Hawkeye, Echo, Fargo, and Westworld.

Kiowa Gordon - Jim Chee

Kiowa Gordon

Kiowa Gordon plays Jim Chee, a private investigator and Lt. Leaphorn's partner.

Dark Winds Season 2 sees Jim investigating a local cult in Navajo Country, leading him to believe about the complexities of the supernatural after initially debunking its existence.

Jim uses his undercover roots as a former FBI agent to try and expose the cult by trying to dig dirt on the cult leader's wife.

Gordon previously appeared in The Red Road, Blood Quantum, and Accused.

Jessica Matten - Bernadette Manuelito

Jessica Matten

Jessica Matten joins the cast of Dark Winds Season 2 as Bernadette Manuelito.

Bernadette is Lt. Leaphorn's surrogate daughter and a police sergeant working in the Navajo Police Department. She is also Jim Chee's on-again-off-again love interest.

The show's sophomore run sees Bernadette taking a leap of faith by getting a new job with the US Border Patrol, leaving her friends and family in Navajo behind.

Matten's notable credits include Tribal, Hudson & Rex, and Burden of Truth.

Deanna Allison - Emma Leaphorn

Deanna Allison

Deanna Allison reprisesher role as Emma Leaphorn, Joe's wife and a local midwife in Navajo.

Emma gets injured by a massive explosion in the opening moments of Season 2, angering Joe which ultimately leads to his investigation.

In the latter half of the season, she and her husband manage to have some closure behind their son's death.

Allison can be seen in Accused and Edge of America.

Elva Guerra - Sally Growing Thunder

Elva Guerra

Elva Guerra plays Sally Growing Thunder, a teenage single mom whom the Leaphorns welcomed to their new home.

In Season 2, Sally finally gives birth to a cute baby boy and Joe and Emma grows attached to the newborn throughout the show's six-episode run.

Guerra previously appeared in Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, and You and Me This Summer.

Natalie Benally - Natalie Bluehouse

Natalie Benally

Natalie Bluehouse (played by Natalie Benally) is a local police officer working for the Navajo Police Department.

Benally's other major credits include Something Inside is Broken and Accused.

DezBaa' - Helen Atcitty

DezBaa'

DezBaa' returns as Helen Atcitty, a mother of a murder victim of one of the cases that Joe Leaphorn is trying to solve.

The actress is known for her roles in Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Unpregnant, and 14 Cameras.

Ryan Begay - Guy Atcitty

Ryan Begay

Ryan Begay plays Guy Atcitty, Helen's husband in Dark Winds.

In Season 1, Joe and Guy were involved in an emotional conflict after Joe learned that Guy was aware of the mine explosion moments before it happened.

The pair have made amends since the Season 1 finale.

Begay is known for his roles in Rutherford Falls, Roswell, New Mexico, and Stargirl.

John Diehl - B.J. Vines

John Diehl

John Diehl is part of Dark Winds Season 2's cast as B.J. Vines.

Vines is the leader of a dangerous cult named the People of Darkness in Navajo who uses drastic measures to fulfill his schemes, such as pulling off an explosion at a drilling site that he wishes to purchase and using his influence to essentially get whatever he wants.

Diehl has appeared in over 150 movies and TV shows, with roles in Five Days at Memorial, Snowfall, and The Client.

Nicholas Logan - Colton Wolf

Nicholas Logan

Colton Wolf is a newcomer in the Navajo Police Department who later turns out to be a prime suspect in the murder of one of the members of Vines' cult, the People of Darkness. The character is played on-screen by Nicholas Logan.

Logan has credits in I Care a Lot, Dopesick, and Watchmen.

Jeri Ryan - Rosemary Vines

Jeri Ryan

Jeri Ryan appears as Rosemary Vines, B.J.'s wife in Season 2.

Rosemary is secretly having an affair with a man named Tomas Charley and this prompts B.J. to hire Jim Chee to dig some dirt on his wife.

Ryan previously starred in Star Trek: Voyager, Dracula 2000, and Star Trek: Picard.

A Martinez - Sheriff Gordo Sena

A Martinez

A Martinez portrays Sheriff Gordo Sena, Leaphorn's mentor figure who tells him about the complexities of the law and how it doesn't always get things right.

Martinez reunites with Zahn McClarnon after starring together in Longmire. The actor also appeared in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ambulance, and Blue Ridge: The Series.

Jacqueline Byers - Mary Landon

Jacqueline Byers

Jacqueline Byers appears as Mary Landon, a journalist from the LA Times who arrives in Navajo to investigate about medical malpractices that are happening in the town and the effect of the Family Planning Services Act on Indian Women.

Fans may recognize Byers for her roles in Salvation, Prey for the Devil, and Roadies.

Andersen Kee - Officer Harold Bigman

Andersen Kee

Working alongside Joe Leaphorn and Bernadette Manuelito is Andersen Kee's Officer Harold Bigman of the Navajo Police Department.

Kee's other major credits include All Rise, Woman Walks Ahead, and In Plain Sight.

Wade Adakai - Officer Gary Felix

Wade Adakai

Wade Adakai plays another police officer named Gary Felix of the Navajo Police Department.

Adakai has credits in Legends from the Sky and More than Frybread.

Dark Winds Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix in the United States.

