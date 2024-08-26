Dark Winds Season 3 Gets Official Release Window

AMC Networks is already well into production on Dark Winds Season 3, and one of its stars spoke on the first official release window.

Dark Winds has recently received renewed interest after Season 1 arrived on Netflix, bringing the psychological thriller to a new audience.

When Will Dark Winds Season 3 Release?

AMC

Per Variety, Dark Winds was officially renewed for Season 3 in September 2023 with a plan to debut in "early 2025." As production winds down on the third outing, star Kiowa Gordon offered an official release window.

In response to an Instagram post comment, Gordon confirmed, "Season 3 is coming next year." This marks the first official release window for Dark Winds' next episodes after Variety offered a rough estimate in its renewal report.

A release in early 2025 will mark a departure from Dark Winds' usual release schedule, as the previous seasons debuted in Summer 2022 and 2023.

This will leave 2024 as the first year since the show began with no new season of Dark Winds, possibly due to the impact on writing from last year's writers' strike.

Season 2 wrapped filming in March 2023 before premiering four months later in July. AMC also confirmed that Season 3 was "almost done filming" in July. Production is likely either complete or close to it, which, based on the wrap-to-release window of Season 2, could point to a premiere at the top of 2025.

What Will Happen in Dark Winds Season 3?

Dark Winds Season 3 is expected to explore the disappearance of two boys six months after the latest finale. Chee and Leaphron will only have a bicycle and a blood patch to aid their investigation, making it one of their most challenging yet.

After Season 2, Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena has vacated his position, leaving it open for someone new to step in. He suggested that Joe Leaphorn move for the job, and despite his initial lack of interest, perhaps that could change in Season 3.

Additionally, Bernadette is now headed for a new job with border patrol after sharing a kiss goodbye with Chee. Only time will tell if she ever returns from the border to rekindle their romance.

The season logline also confirmed that she will be investigating drug and human trafficking, which has potentially far-reaching consequences. Maybe that will ultimately link her to the mystery being investigated by Leaphron and Chee.

Dark Winds Season 3 will premiere in 2025.