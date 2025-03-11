Dark Winds Season 3 Main Cast Members - And Two Very Special Guest Stars - Confirmed by AMC

Dark Winds Season 3 has a star-studded cast headlined by surprising cameos from Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin and veteran actor Robert Redford.
Dark Winds Season 3 premiered on AMC on March 9 with its first episode, whose credits confirmed the third season's main cast members and special guest stars.
Dark Winds Season 3 Confirms Main Cast & Characters
Zahn McClarnon - Joe Leaphorn
After leading the cast of Dark Winds Season 2, Joe Leaphorn returns as Lieutenant Zahn McClarnon of the Tribal Police.
At the end of Season 2, Joe Leaphorn managed to kill BJ Vines (aka his son's murderer) and his decision later comes back to bite him after he is visited by a supernatural entity known as Ye'iitsoh.
It remains to be seen why he is visited, but it's possible that it may have something to do with his guilt of killing BJ Vines, especially after he took matters in his own hands by letting him die.
McClarnon is best known for his Hawkeye, Echo, Fargo, and Westworld roles.
Kiowa Gordon - Jim Chee
Kiowa Gordon returns as Jim Chee, the new deputy after deciding to leave his job as a private investigator.
In Dark Winds Season 3, Jim deals with a new case involving the disappearance of two local 14-year-old boys.
Gordon has credits in The Red Road, Blood Quantum, and Accused.
Jessica Mantten - Bernadette Manuelito
Jessica Mantten reprises her role as Bernadette Manuelito, Lieutenant Leaphorn's former mentee who decided to leave town at the end of Season 2.
Manuelito is back in the new season as she is still trying to settle into her new post in Border Patrol. Her first case on the job is dealing with a hysterical mother who appears to be fleeing from her abuser.
Mantten also starred in Tribal, Hudson & Rex, and Burden of Truth.
Deanna Allison - Emma Leaphorn
Deanna Allison returns as Emma Leaphorn, Joe's wife who returns to support her husband amid every challenge that they will face in Dark Winds Season 3.
Allison can be seen in Accused and Edge of America.
Jenna Elfman - Agent Sylvia Washington
Jenna Elfman joins the cast of Dark Winds Season 3 as Agent Sylvia Washington, an FBI agent who arrives in the town and comes face to face with Joe Leaphorn.
Washington appears in Season 3, Episode 1 to learn more about the disappearance of BJ Vines, which causes some concern from Leaphorn (since he knows what's going on)
Elfman is known for her roles in Friends with Benefits, Dharma & Greg, and Keeping the Faith.
A Martinez - Gordo Sena
Gordo Sena (played by A Martinez) is the local sheriff who taps the help of Lieutenant Leaphorn and Deputy Chee to investigate the disappearance of two boys near Kayente.
While he has his own misteps in the investigation, he gets humbled by Leaphorn who corrects his report.
Martinez reunites with Zahn McClarnon after starring together in Longmire.
The actor also appeared in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Ambulance, and Blue Ridge: The Series.
Alex Meraz - Ivan Munos
Alex Meraz stars as Ivan Munos, an agent at Border Patrol who works alongside Manuelito.
Meraz is part of the cast of Landman Season 1, in which he played Jimenez. The actor also starred in
Carly Roland - Teddi Isaacs
Joining the cast of Dark Winds Season 3 is Carly Roland as Teddi Isaacs, an anthropologist working at the Navajo station.
Roland has credits in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Happy!, and Pulse.
Bruce Greenwood - Tom Spencer
Tom Spencer (played by Bruce Greenwood) is an oil baron who later turns out to be a ruthless criminal.
Greenwood previously appeared in The Fall of the House of Usher, Primal, and The Fabulous Four.
Tonantzin Carmelo - Eleanada Garza
Eleanada Garza is another officer of the Border Patrol in Dark Winds Season 3. The character is played on-screen by Tonantzin Carmelo.
Carmelo can also be seen in NCIS: Origins, The English, and La Brea.
Derek Hinkey - Shorty Bowlegs
Derek Hinkey guest stars as Shorty Bowlegs, one of the fathers of the missing boys who is described as a crazy person after his Vietnam War experiences.
Hinkey is known for his roles in American Primeval and Americana.
Christopher Heyerdahl - Dr. Reynolds
Christopher Heyerdahl appears as Dr. Reynolds in Dark Winds Season 3.
While he is absent in Season 3, Episode 1, it is clear that he may be hiding something tied to the boys' disappearance.
Heyerdahl's notable credits include Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Queen of Bones, and The Last of Us.
Phil Burke - Michael Halsey
Phil Burke is part of Dark Winds Season 3 cast as Michael Halsey.
Burke is known for his roles in Rabbit Hole, Bleecker, and The Good Doctor.
Amias Kenneth Chavez - Cecil
Amias Kenneth Chavez is one of the newcomers of Dark Winds Season 3. The actor plays Cecil, the young brother of one of the victims who willingly helps the investigation, leading the pair of officers to an archeological site.
Dark Winds is Chavez's first major acting credit.
Terry Serpico - Chief Ed Henry
Terry Serpico joins the cast as Chief Ed Henry, Manuelito's supervising officer who dismissed her concerns about the presence of the human traffickers.
Fans may recognize Serpico for his roles in Elsbeth, Hightown, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.
George R.R. Martin - George (Prisoner # 1)
Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin appears in a cameo as one of the prisoners playing chess who is visited by Lieutenant Leaphorn.
He also serves as one of the executive producers of Dark Winds.
Robert Redford - Prisoner # 2
Another exciting cameo in Dark Winds Season 3, Episode 1 is Robert Redford. He plays the other prisoner playing chess with George R.R. Martin's character.
Aside from being the executive producer of Dark Winds, Redford has over 80 credits to his name, with roles in Avengers: Endgame, Pete's Dragon, and The Discovery.
The brand-new season of the AMC Network crime thriller has a lot of ground to cover after a dramatic end to the Season 2 finale, with the core characters going on separate journeys such as Bernadette on border patrol, Jim Chee grappling with past trauma, and Joe Leaphorn dealing with a new case.
New episodes of Dark Winds Season 3 premiere every Sunday on the AMC Network at 9 p.m. ET.