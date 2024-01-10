The cast of Marvel Studios' Echo is filled with exciting newcomers and familiar faces.

After a strong debut in the Hawkeye Disney+ series, the five-episode series explores the story of Maya Lopez, aka Echo, as she returns to her hometown, mending past relationships amid an inevitable clash with Wilson Fisk (Kingpin).

Every Main Cast Member of Marvel Studios' Echo

Alaqua Cox - Maya Lopez

Alaque Cox

After making her acting debut in Hawkeye, Alaqua Cox returns as Maya Lopez to headline her own MCU series on Disney+.

At the beginning of Echo, Maya returns to Oklahoma to rediscover her Native American roots, reunite with her family, and prepare for a war against a newly recovered Kingpin.

Official merchandise already revealed that Maya will receive her super suit while a glimpse of her new powers tied to her Choctaw roots can also be expected.

Echo marks Lopez's second major acting credit.

Chaske Spencer - Henry Black Crow Lopez

Chaske Spencer

Chaske Spencer makes his MCU debut as Henry Black Crow Lopez, Maya's uncle and one of the leading figures of Fisk Shipping in the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Henry acts as one of Maya's father figures when she returns home. He is initially worried about Maya's actions in seeking revenge against Fisk, considering it could put the town in danger.

Twilight fans may recognize Spencer due to his role as Sam Uley. The actor also appeared in The English, Blindspot, and as Jace Montero in Jessica Jones.

Vincent D’Onofrio - Wilson Fisk

Vincent D’Onofrio

Vincent D'Onofrio reprises his role as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in Echo.

After being fatally shot by Maya at the end of Hawkeye, Fisk is back with a vengeance. Alongside his revenge plot, Fisk's long history with Maya is also shown.

Fisk serves as the series' big bad, and his appearance is also set to lay the groundwork for his return in another MCU series: Daredevil: Born Again.

Aside from his impressive portrayal of Kingpin, D'Onofrio is known for his roles in Jurassic World, Godfather of Harlem, Ratched, and Men in Black.

Graham Greene - Skully

Graham Greene

Skully (played by Graham Greene) is Maya Lopez's grandfather and the owner of the town's pawnshop.

Greene's Skully is close with Maya, and he helps her repair her prosthetic leg after a daunting mission in the railways.

Greene is best known for his Academy Award-nominated performance in 1990's Dances with Wolves. The actor also appeared in HBO's The Last of Us, The Green Mile, and Wind River.

Tantoo Cardinal - Chula

Tantoo Cardinal

Tantoo Cardinal's Chula is Maya's grandmother, a respected member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

After the death of Maya's mother, Chula becomes resentful toward her, blaming her for her daughter's demise. Chula also believes that Maya's arrival in the town could cause complications to the once peaceful location.

Cardinal reunites with Graham Greene after starring together in Wind River. The actress also has credits in Shouting Secrets, Legends of the Fall, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Devery Jacobs - Bonnie

Devery Jacobs

Devery Jacobs is part of Echo's cast as Bonnie, Maya's cousin.

When Maya and Bonnie were kids, they were close to one another, with Maya even telling her that they were sisters and not just cousins. However, after the death of Maya's mother, they grew apart.

Echo isn't Jacobs' first MCU stint since she also served as the voice of Kahhori in What If...? Season 2. The actress also appeared in Reservation Dogs, Backspot, and The Order.

Cody Lightning - Biscuits

Cody Lightning

Biscuits is Maya's cheerful cousin who secretly helps her get supplies and settle in while she's in her hometown. The character is played on-screen by Cody Lightning.

In Episode 2, Biscuits has a major role in helping Maya with her mission to plant a bomb in one of Fisk Shipping's crates to send a message to Kingpin.

Lightning's notable credits include Four Sheets to the Wind, Brick, and Smoke Signals.

Charlie Cox - Daredevil

Charlie Cox

Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil in Marvel Studios' Echo.

Cox's Daredevil dons his red costume from Netflix's Daredevil series in his clash against Maya Lopez in Episode 1. The character's brief yet impactful comeback shows the first encounter between the two street-level heroes.

Aside from his role as Matt Murdock, Cox is also known for his appearances in The Theory of Everything, Stardust, and Kin.

Andrew Howard - Zane

Andrew Howard

Andrew Howard's Zane is one of Kingpin's loyal enforcers who goes against Maya in Episode 3 of Echo.

The character is seeking revenge after the bomb that Maya planted in the cargo blew up in one of Fisk's delivery bays.

Agents of SHIELD fans may recognize Howard for his role as Agent Luther Banks in Season 4. The actor also has credits in Limitless, Perry Mason, and Mayor of Kingstown.

Zach McClarnon - William Lopez

Zach McClarnon

Returning to the MCU is Zach McClarnon's William Lopez, Maya's father.

Echo fleshes out William, showing more scenes of the character during Maya's childhood before his eventual death at the hands of Ronin.

McClarnon is known for his roles in Older than America, Dark Winds, and Reservation Dogs.

Thomas E. Sullivan - Victor “Vickie” Tyson

Thomas E. Sullivan

Victor "Vickie" Tyson (played by Thomas E. Sullivan) is Henry's employee in the skating rink who betrays Maya by calling Kingpin's men to capture her.

Sullivan is another Agents of SHIELD vet best known for portraying Nathaniel Malick in the final season of the Marvel series.

The actor's other notable credits include The Mandalorian, The Rookie, and The First Lady.

Jeremy Renner - Clint Barton

Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner briefly appears as Clint Barton in Echo.

Barton returns in repurposed footage from Hawkeye Episode 5, showing the final confrontation between him and Maya where he revealed the truth about Kingpin's part in the death of her father.

Aside from his iconic MCU role, Renner also appeared in Tag, Mayor of Kingstown, and The Bourne Legacy.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+.