Marvel Studios Releases Historic 2024 MCU Trailer Featuring Netflix's Daredevil

A new Marvel Studios trailer just broke new ground by featuring footage from Netflix's Daredevil series.

After years of building out its consumed world over on Netflix, the characters of Deverdevil's DefenderVerse are about to re-enter the picture in a big way.

Kicking off with the upcoming Echo series, the likes of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk are set to bring their unique blood-soaked brand of super-powered storytelling to the MCU for the first time since Daredevil concluded in 2018.

Marvel Studios

The most recent sneak peek at the MCU series Echo made the historic move of featuring several shots from the fan-favorite Daredevil streaming show.

Set to follow Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (a character closely associated with Daredevil villain Kingpin), the upcoming R-rated Marvel Studios outing has leaned hard on both Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk and Charlie Cox's Daredevil in its marketing so far.

Marvel Studios

However, this latest trailer makes the first time the super-powered studio has pulled footage right from any of the former Netflix Marvel shows.

Alongside snippets from Disney+'s Hawkeye, fans got a look at Kingpin/Wilson Fisk's origins and a couple of bloody Daredevil fights from the Daredevil series, as Disney sets up its latest entry into the storied cinematic universe.

Marvel Studios

The full trailer can be seen below:

Is Echo Basically Daredevil Season 3.5?

Despite confusion previously surrounding the canonicity of Netflix's Daredevil, it is becoming more and more clear Marvel Studios sees the Marvel TV show as canon to the greater MCU.

In the lead-up to Echo, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum put speculation to rest, revealing Daredevil is seen by the studio as "part of the Sacred Timeline:"

"It was a lot to balance anyway, but now that some time has passed, now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I, personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying it is part of the Sacred Timeline."

What that ultimately means though remains to be seen.

While Daredevil has a show of his own coming sometime next year (Daredevil: Born Again), Echo looks like it will serve as a canapé-esque first course for that R-rated streaming series.

Yes, Echo is ultimately Maya Lopez's show, but given the character is so closely tied to Daredevil's world, specifically Kingpin (with the character having served as a pseudo-father figure to her), of course, the Netflix series was going to get prominent representation.

It has already been revealed that Maya will come face-to-face with Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear at least once across Echo's five episodes.

So, perhaps the Alaqua Cox-led series will directly set up the character, taking him from where Netflix's Daredevil left him and putting him on the course toward Bord Again.

Echo comes to Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9.