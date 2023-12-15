Marvel Releases First Poster for Kingpin's 2024 MCU Return

Marvel Studios released several new posters for Echo which highlight the 2024 return of Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

D'Onofrio reprised his Daredevil role as Kingpin for the first time under Marvel Studios in Hawkeye.

The fan-favorite is now poised for another comeback in the R-rated spin-off series Echo on Disney+ and Hulu in January 2024 ahead of his major role opposite Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel Releases New Posters for Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin

Ahead of the Disney+ series' upcoming premiere, Amazon has listed a range of new merchandise for Echo featuring Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

A comic cover-inspired poster put the spotlight on Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez and D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, along with the titular character's Native American heritage.

Marvel Studios

A black-and-white poster shifted all the focus to the crime boss with "Fisk" displayed prominently and Kingpin's eye injury in plain-view following the gun shot wound Maya left him with in the Hawkeye finale.

Marvel Studios

Shifting the focus back to Maya Lopez, a unique poster highlighted her generations of Native American heritage, much of which is expected to be explored with historical flashbacks across the show.

Marvel Studios

How R-Rated Will Kingpin Go in Echo?

Upon his long-awaited MCU return, Kingpin became a point of controversy in Hawkeye due to how he was toned down to fit the PG-13 atmosphere, despite having been extremely dark, violent, and menacing in the Netflix shows.

But as Echo will release as Marvel Studios' first R-rated venture, the show ought to be able to take full advantage of Kingpin's brutality. Fans already got a taste of this uncharted territory for the MCU studio in the series' trailer, which featured Fisk brutally beating an ice cream vendor, leaving his white jacket bloodied.

The series' early reviews have praised Echo as "violent and dark," promising a more gritty and grounded project than usual from Marvel Studios. So, it appears likely Kingpin will be going all-out on the violence once again, hopefully taking him back to the days of cracking skulls open woth car doors.

As Wilson Fisk was something of an uncle-like father to Maya Lopez after his death, the crime boss is expected to take on a major role in Echo. This is only further proven by his spotlight in the posters along with how Vincent D'Onofrio can even be heard narrating the show's first trailer.

One can only hope this same brutual violence and dark tone will also translate to Kingpin's next appearance in Daredevil: Born Again, which has yet to be confirmed as R-rated but does reportedly have a strong chance of taking the higher rating.

Echo will premeire all its episodes on Disney+ and Hulu on January 20, 2024, with Daredevil: Born Again likely to follow in 2025.