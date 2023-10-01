Marvel Confirms 9 Main Actors for 2024 Hawkeye Spin-off Show

The MCU will put over half a dozen notable actors front and center for the Hawkeye spin-off coming to Disney+ in 2024.

After first making her MCU debut in Hawkeye, Maya Lopez (better known as Echo) will take on her own solo adventure in the Echo series, tying together a number of MCU threads behind a relatively new heroine.

9 Stars of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye Spin-Off

Marvel Studios' official US copyright listing for the upcoming Hawkeye spin-off series Echo confirmed nine main actors and the characters they will play in the MCU, via Reddit.

1.) Alaqua Cox - Maya Lopez

Alaqua Cox

Leading the way in Echo will be Alaqua Cox’s titular heroine, who moves into her second MCU appearance after first making her debut as a supporting character in 2021’s Hawkeye.

Marvel Studios’ first deaf heroine will go back to her roots in this series, reuniting with her family and finding out the true responsibility that comes with being a hero.

2.) Vincent D’Onofrio - Wilson Fisk/Kingpin

Vincent D’Onofrio

Also returning from Hawkeye will be Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who was revealed to be Maya Lopez’s uncle figure as they continue their relationship that started in Marvel Comics.

He’s already been said to have a major impact on Echo Episode 1 as well, with Maya Lopez being explicitly described as the "successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk.”

3.) Chaske Spencer - Henry

Chaske Spencer

Chaske Spencer will play a brand-new MCU character named Henry, moving into the Marvel Studios family after his work in the Twilight movies and on Blindspot.

He also played a minor role as Jace Montero in two episodes of Jessica Jones on Netflix.

4.) Tantoo Cardinal - Chula

Tantoo Cardinal

Native American star Tantoo Cardinal will embody a new role as Chula after starring in major Hollywood movies and shows such as Wind River, Dances With Wolves, and Slumptown.

5.) Graham Greene - Skully

Graham Greene

As reported exclusively by The Direct, Native American icon Graham Greene will join the MCU as a character named Skully, adding to his own impressive legacy in the industry.

Along with roles in Dances With Wolves and The Green Mile, Greene has recent roles in Reservation Dogs and the wildly successful Max series The Last of Us.

6.) Cody Lightning - Cousin Biscuits

Cody Lightning

Cousin Biscuits is another character getting his introduction in Echo as he’s played by Canadian star Cody Lightning, with credits such as Hey, Viktor!, Brick, and Four Sheets to the Wind on his resume.

7.) Charlie Cox - Matt Murdock/Daredevil

Charlie Cox

Where there’s a Kingpin, there’s oftentimes a Daredevil, and Charlie Cox is set to make that official by reprising his role as Matt Murdock alongside his classic arch-nemesis in Echo.

While Cox‘s specific role in the plot is still a mystery, it will set up his place in the MCU even further before he takes the leading role in Daredevil: Born Again.

8.) Devery Jacobs - Bonnie

Devery Jacobs

Confirmed after an announcement in April 2022, Devery Jacobs will join the series as a character named Bonnie, who could potentially be one of Maya Lopez’s friends from her hometown.

Along with Reservation Dogs, Jacobs is best known for her role as Sam Blackcrow in all three seasons of American Gods.

9.) Zahn McClarnon - William Lopez

Zahn McClarnon

In May 2022, a report revealed that Zahn McClarnon would make his return to the MCU by playing William Lopez, Maya‘s father, for a second time after first playing the role in Episode 3 of Hawkeye.

The character was only utilized in flashback scenes the first time around since he was killed off, which will likely be the same as he makes his comeback for Echo.

Echo will debut on Disney+ sometime in January 2024.