Is Bradley Cooper In Dark Winds? Casting Speculation Explained

Dark Winds featured a character in the series premiere who appears to resemble Bradley Cooper, but was that actually the Guardians of the Galaxy star?

Talk about Dark Winds has been heating up since the AMC series recently arrived on Netflix, having concluded its second season with a third on the way.

Bradley Cooper's Dark Winds Casting Theories Explained

A character called Richard appeared in the opening minutes of Dark Winds to dig up a hole filled with Native American artifacts he had buried at gunpoint.

AMC

As the character bears a strong resemblance to A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper, many have speculated this may have been a cameo from the movie star.

Despite his similarities to Cooper, Dark Winds' Richard is played by the California-born actor Ryan de Quintal. Quintal has racked up 38 past acting credits, including an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine where he played tattoo artist Ned.

Bradley Cooper / Ryan de Quintal

The Dark Winds actor also previously appeared in Superbad, Rutherford Falls, Before It Ends, Griselda, and Obliterated. Some of his upcoming roles include The Butcher's Daughter, Killing Faith, The Stage, and Rescue: HI-Surf.

For those looking for more from the real Bradley Cooper, the actor is currently in production on Is This Thing On?. The Hollywood A-lister will direct the flick after helming last year's Oscar-nominated Maestro while co-starring with Will Arnett.

According to Deadline, he has also closed a deal to star as Frank Bullitt in an upcoming movie from Steven Spielberg centered on the classic character made famous by Steve McQueen in the 1968 thriller Bullitt.

Cooper made his last theatrical appearance in John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds' IF, where he had a minor role as Ice.

Dark Winds is streaming now on Netflix.

