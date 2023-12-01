Obliterated, the latest action/drama series released on Netflix, brings a new assorted group of actors and characters into the fold through a stacked cast.

Multiple branches of the United States Armed Forces team up with one another in Obliterated to combat a dangerous terrorist network from leaving Las Vegas in ruins.

The real issue is that these various agents believe they got the job done and celebrate accordingly, not realizing the bomb they diffused is fake, and are now forced to fight through hangovers and exhaustion to truly finish their work.

Created by the team behind fellow Netflix hit Cobra Kai, Obliterated brings an eight-episode adventure to the small screen, and it made its official debut on November 30.

Every Character and Actor in Netflix's Obliterated

Ahead are all 24 actors that make up the cast of Netflix's newest eight-episode series, Obliterated, along with the characters they play:

Shelley Hennig - Ava Winters

Nick Zano - Chad McKnight

C. Thomas Howell - Hagerty

Kimi Rutledge - Maya Learner

Paola Lázaro - Angela Gomez

Terrence Terrell - Trunk

Alyson Gorske - Lana

Eugene Kim - Paul Yung

Carl Lumbly - James Langdon

Costa Ronin - Ivan Koslov

David Costabile - Maddox

Lindsey Kraft - Yani

Tobias Jelinek - Ehren

Minnie Mills - Jen Yung

Lori Petty - Crazy Suzan

Ivan G’vera - Vlad Litvin

Jack Forcinito - Col. Alan Kopec

Adam Herschman - DJ Candycorn

Kellee Stewart - Sharonda

Jason Mantzoukas - Gremlin

Virginia Madsen - Marge McKnight

Clive Standen - Liam

Keston John - Mr. Dugan

Michael Landes - Ferguson

Shelley Hennig

Shelly Henning takes center stage in Obliterated as Ava Winters, a top-tier CIA agent who leads the raid against a group of terrorists looking to blow up Las Vegas.

Initially seen as the most uptight member of the group, Winters is reluctant to let loose after accomplishing their mission and struggles to get back in the game after sleeping with a co-worker, getting wasted, and even throwing up.

Hennig's most notable role is that of Malia Tate in Teen Wolf and the ensuing movie, she also starred in The Secret Circle, Unfriended, and Ouija.

Nick Zano - Chad McKnight

Nick Zano

Nick Zano's Chad McKnight is a SEAL team leader working under Ava against the terrorists in Vegas, coming off as a major macho type who's ready to go in guns blazing toward any kind of firefight.

Sleeping with Winters after the mission ends, McKnight oftentimes lets his anger get the better of him as he looks to break the terrorists, although there's also a sensitive side to him that takes some time to be coaxed out.

Zano played a major role as Nate Heywood in DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow within the Arrowverse, and other credits include What I Like About You, The Final Destination, and Minority Report.

C. Thomas Howell - Hagerty

C. Thomas Howell lets out his crazy side in Obliterated as Hagerty, a psycho bomb expert with only seven fingers who helps the team diffuse the initial bomb that's later revealed to be fake.

Taking a heaping of drugs and alcohol, Hagerty ends up passing out and collapsing onto a glass table, but not before getting completely naked for all to see. He would later spend the vast majority of the series knocked out cold.

Howell is best known for a run of epic '80s classics like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Outsiders, and Red Dawn.

Kimi Rutledge - Maya Lerner

Kimi Rutledge

Kimi Rutledge portrays Maya Lerner, an NSA tech agent who proves herself to be a master hacker, although she also has a wild sense of humor that she shows across all eight episodes while the team sometimes knows her as "Tech Girl."

Lerner starts with a huge crush on McKnight, which incites some major tension between her and Winters after she walks in on Winters and McKnight together, leading to some drastic decisions in how she lives her life.

Rutledge entered the Hollywood scene in 2019, boasting credits in Half Sisters, Shrill, and The Wayfarer.

Paola Lázaro - Angela Gomez

Paola Lázaro

Paola Lázaro embraces her badass side as Angela Gomez, the team's rough and tough sniper who takes out numerous adversaries in the bomb threat with only a few shots.

Early in the Obliterated story, Gomez falls hard for an engaged woman named Sarah, pulling her out of her shell at times as she holds the team together emotionally.

Best known for her role as Juanita in The Walking Dead, and she's also seen in Wu-Tang: An American Saga, the Lethal Weapon TV series, and Black Bear.

Terrence Terrell - Trunk

Terrence Terrell

Terrence Terrell brings a barrel of laughs as Trunk, the team's muscle and McKnight's sidekick who's revealed to be gay early in the season.

Constantly on the search for food due to a horrible case of the munchies, Trunk also does everything in his power to keep his sexual identity hidden from his team to keep the mission on track.

Terrell is recognizable for his work in B Positive, Bosch, and Bigger.

Alyson Gorske - Lana

Alyson Gorske

Alyson Gorske adds a new dynamic to the government team as Lana, a seemingly air-brained party girl who the team finds out inside information on the suspect at large.

After partying with Obliterated's main antagonist, Lana sticks around with the team and tries to help find the targets, although she has difficulty embracing the world of secret intelligence and espionage before more secrets are revealed.

Gorse's biggest credits come courtesy of Amy's F**k It List, Jungle Run, and Devil's Triangle.

Eugene Kim - Paul Yung

Eugene Kim

The most straight-laced member of the CIA team is Eugene Kim's Paul Young, a pilot who winds up accidentally taking psilocybin and LSD via a laced bowl of chips and guacamole.

He later finds out that his 18-year-old daughter is in Las Vegas on a trip, adding to his worries as he keeps an eye on the team's operations from the skies.

Obliterated gives Kim the biggest role of his career after guest-starring in episodes of Dice, The Lincoln Lawyer, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Carl Lumbly - James Langdon

Carl Lumbly

Hollywood veteran Carl Lumbly embodies the CIA director, James Langdon, who coordinates their efforts on the bombing mission before encouraging them to let loose before things take a turn for the worst.

Along with roles in Men of Honor and Alias, Lumbly recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Isiah Bradley in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. He will also reprise that role in 2025's Captain America: Brave New World.

Costa Ronin - Ivan Koslov

Costa Ronin

Ivan Koslov is utilized as the main villain of this series - a Russian arms dealer whose father had access to the Soviet Union's nuclear material through the KGB.

The character is portrayed by Costa Ronin, bringing Kosovo's desire for revenge to life after his parents were killed in an airstrike.

Ronin's biggest movie credit is in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and he also plays major supporting roles in The Americans and Homeland.

David Costabile - Maddox

David Costabile

Taking on the other main antagonist role in Obliterated is David Constabile as Maddox, a black market operative who uses his expertise to help Koslov in his criminal operations as he looks to start a new civil war in America.

Constabile's biggest role comes in Billions, in which he portrays Mike Wagner, and he also appeared in Lincoln and Breaking Bad.

Lindsey Kraft - Yani

Lindsey Kraft

Lindsey Kraft first enters the Obliterated in Episode 5 as a lounge singer on a boat in the middle of Lake Las Vegas, singing her best version of Michael Bublé's "I Just Haven't Met You Yet" before hooking up with Hagerty and even getting engaged and married.

Kraft can be seen in Getting On, Grace and Frankie, and Children's Hospital.

Tobias Jelinek - Ehren

Tobias Jelinek

Tobias Jelinek's Ehren is an integral part of Koslov's operation, initially kidnapping and imprisoning Lana in a sauna and holding her hostage after she and Trunk infiltrate the antagonists' base.

Jelinek became a '90s fan favorite thanks to his role as Jay in 1993's Hocus Pocus, and fans will remember his other work in Stranger Things and Agents of SHIELD as well.

Minnie Mills - Jen Yung

Minnie Mills

Minnie Mills plays Paul Yung's daughter, Jen, who winds up in Vegas during a crazy prom night.

She winds up as part of Paul's LSD-induced hallucinations, resenting her dad for not being a bigger part of her life due to his job as a pilot.

Obliterated is only Mills' second credit following her role as Shayla in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1.

Lori Petty - Crazy Suzan

Lori Petty

Lori Petty goes full crazy in Obliterated as she plays a lady known as Crazy Suzan, who finds Winters and McKnight in the middle of the desert and offers her help.

Suzan watches over the pair as they recover in her bunker, not holding back in wanting the duo to take out as many "commies" as they can as she shows them a massive hoard of weapons hidden behind a secret door.

Petty is recognizable as an icon of the '90s, starring in movies like Point Break, A League of Their Own, Free Willy, and Tank Girl.

Ivan G’vera - Vlad Litvin

Ivan G’vera

Ivan G'vera's Vlad Litvin is the lead Russian arms dealer selling bombs to Maddox, recognizable in the series for a serious injury to his right ear as the CIA team hunts him down throughout Las Vegas.

Outside of credits in nearly 650 episodes of Days of Our Lives, G'Vera is featured in major titles such as Terminator Salvation, Casino Royale, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Jack Forcinito - Col. Alan Kopec

Jack Forcinito

Jack Fornicito takes on the role of Colonel Alan Kopec, a military leader working with Langdon on the back end of the mission.

Fornicito's resume also includes roles in Typhoon, The Countryman, and NYPD Blue.

Adam Herschman - DJ Candycorn

Adam Herschman

First introduced in Episode 1, Adam Herschman portrays a Las Vegas musician named DJ Candycorn. Winters, Gomez, and Lana encounter him later before he takes Lana to his booth and unmasks himself.

Herschman has several supporting roles in films such as Accepted, Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, Hot Tub Time Machine 2, and I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry.

Kellee Stewart - Sharonda

Kellee Stewart

Although Kellee Stewart's Sharonda appears to be nothing more than an empathetic civilian upon first entry, she has a much more devious side that comes out in later episodes.

Sharonda helps out Lerner and takes her to a male strip club, although she ends up coming to blows with Winters in the strip club and going down after an intense fight near the private rooms.

Stewart was seen in both Hot Tub Time Machine movies, and she also plays roles in All-American and Chicago Med.

Jason Mantzoukas - Gremlin

Jason Mantzoukas

Jason Mantzoukas gives the series a voiceover role as an imaginary gremlin that gives Paul all kinds of hell in his mind after Paul accidentally eats drug-infused chips and starts hallucinating.

The gremlin is relentless, poking and prodding Paul about his daughter's trip to Vegas while making the pilot go insane and crash the team's helicopter, amidst other wild antics.

Mantzoukas is known for his roles in The Dictator, The Lego Batman Movie, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also plays Rex Splode in Amazon Prime Video's Invincible, and he is set to portray the powerful god Dionysus in the upcoming Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Virginia Madsen - Marge McKnight

Virginia Madsen

First appearing in Episode 4 is Virginia Madsen as Chad McKnight's mother, Marge, as the two are shown in a flashback scene watching one of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo movies as they discuss his love life.

She also breaks out into tears as she finds out that her son is leaving, although he promises that he'll make it back to her in one piece.

Madsen played a role in Nia DaCosta's Candyman in 2021, and she also has roles in Sideways and The Prophecy.

Clive Standen - Liam

Clive Standen

Clive Standen plays a minor supporting role as Liam one of the thugs involved in the weapons deal between Koslov and Maddox.

Standen plays an important supporting role as Rollo in Vikings, and he also played the leading role of Bryan Mills in a TV show version of Liam Neeson's Taken.

Keston John - Mr. Dugan

Keston John

Working with the show's antagonists is Keston John's Mr. Dugan, a weapons expert who puts his skills on display after meeting Vlad by opening up a vault and giving the Russians an advantage in their mission.

John recently played a role as Tarsem in James Cameron's mega-hit Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022, and he also has credits in In the Dark, The Good Place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Michael Landes - Ferguson

Michael Landes

Making his grand arrival in Episode 7 is Michael Landes' FBI Special Agent Ferguson, who busts into the CIA team's hotel room to take over the mission after the job goes sideways.

He proceeds to dismiss Winters and her team almost on sight, taking over the operation as the FBI moves forward to take out the bombers.

Landes is also part of the casts of Cruel Summer, Hooten & the Lady, and Final Destination 2.

All eight episodes of Obliterated are now streaming on Netflix.